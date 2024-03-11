Wollongong child sex offender fails to report Snapchat, Instagram accounts

A Wollongong man convicted of child sexual offences downloaded a number of social media apps in breach of his reporting obligations.
Ty Andrew Bell, 35, was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual intercourse on a person between 10 and 14 years in August 2018 and sentenced to nine years and six months in prison.
On appeal, this was reduced to seven years and six months, with a non parole period of five years and seven months backdated to April 2017.
Bell was placed on the child protection register for 15 years following his sentence.
After his release from Cessnock Correctional Centre in November 2022, Bell was given a form which outlined his reporting obligations. These include notifying police if he has contact with any children, if he owns or rents a car, or if he signs up to any social media, email and instant messaging platforms.
Later that week on his return to Wollongong, Bell was given the same form when he presented to Wollongong Police Station.
In July 2023, NSW police received information that Bell was in breach of his reporting obligations.
On August 1, 2023, Bell attended Wollongong police station and admitted to not having told police that he purchased a car, was in contact with family and friends' children and had downloaded and signed in to Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.
Bell admitted to police that he was in the wrong, was unable to provide an excuse and said he had meant to comply "for weeks".
In Wollongong Local Court on Monday, March 11, Bell pleaded guilty to one count with family to comply with reporting obligations under the Child Protection (Offenders Registration) Act.
Bell's lawyer, Matthew Ward, said despite his client's serious offending, he had been making "generally positive progress" and was a leading hand at an Illawarra scaffolding business.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said Bell's actions constituted a "very serious offence" with a maximum penalty of five years in jail.
"You're on the child protection register for a reason, the sole purpose is the protection of children," Ms Fleming said.
Ms Fleming said the use of the social media applications was particularly concerning, given the "prevalence" of offences against children online.
Ms Fleming sentenced Bell to a term of imprisonment to be served in the community for 18 months. Bell will also have to complete 100 hours of community service.
