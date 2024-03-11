Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Battery blamed for igniting Wollongong unit fire that sent residents running

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 11 2024 - 4:47pm, first published 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evacuated residents standing outside as (inset) firefighters extinguish a blaze in a Keira Street, Wollongong unit on Monday, March 11, 2024. Pictures by Robert Peet
Evacuated residents standing outside as (inset) firefighters extinguish a blaze in a Keira Street, Wollongong unit on Monday, March 11, 2024. Pictures by Robert Peet

A mobile charging device has been blamed for igniting a fire that forced the evacuation of a block of units in Wollongong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.