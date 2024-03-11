Battery blamed for igniting Wollongong unit fire that sent residents running

A mobile charging device has been blamed for igniting a fire that forced the evacuation of a block of units in Wollongong.
The fire erupted in the bedroom of a Keira Street flat, with the home's smoke alarm waking up two residents who were asleep in other bedrooms at the time.
Three firefighting trucks, paramedics and police rushed to the ground floor unit after a triple-0 call was made at 12.15pm on Monday, March 11.
"There was a fair bit of smoke," Fire and Rescue NSW Wollongong firefighter George Misios said.
"There were people in the unit but they got themselves out."
FRNSW Wollongong Station officer Matthew Gregory said a charger left on a bed appears to have started the fire.
"The occupant of that room wasn't home at the time, it was his flatmates who closed the door [to where the fire was burning]," he said.
Station Officer Gregory said closing the door on a fire helps prevent it from spreading.
Firefighters quickly contained the blaze to the bedroom, however the three-bedroom flat was left with smoke damage throughout the premises.
Nobody was injured during the fire and Keira Street, between West and Ellen streets, was closed for some time during the emergency.
Station Officer Gregor said simple steps while recharging can reduce the risk of fire.
"It's important to recharge devices on a hard surface like a desk or a non-flammable surface, non something that's flammable like a bed," he said.
