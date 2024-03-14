Kiama Downs family selling 'oasis' home as husband battles brain tumour

It's a story that's captured the attention of the community.
Emma Young said she'd never planned to sell their beloved family home at Kiama Downs.
"I saw myself staying there forever - I never anticipated selling this house at all," she said.
However, a tragic change in life circumstances has necessitated the difficult decision. Her husband Jase, 37, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017.
Therefore, they're selling their home to ease the financial pressure, as well as to be closer to St Vincent's hospital. Find out more here.
Two neighbouring Mount Keira properties have sold under the hammer within four days of each other.
One of the homes was extensively renovated, while the other retained a throwback charm.
The home at 175 Mount Keira Road attracted more than a dozen registered bidders.
Meanwhile, days earlier, 177 Mount Keira Road sold to a Sydney buyer.
Read our Illawarra auction wrap-up.
Also on the sales front, a single-acre property near Jamberoo has sold after nearly 300 days on the market.
The four-bedroom acreage at 210 North Curramore Road, Curramore sold for $2.75 million.
Selling agent, Vivienne Marris from Elders Jamberoo said the 296 days spent on the market ensured the property went to the right buyer.
Meanwhile, the site of the former Presbyterian Church at Unanderra is for sale.
The site, located at 11-15 Maynes Parade is positioned on a corner allotment, and contains three adjacent blocks of land.
The property incorporates a church, church hall, four-bedroom residential brick house and car park.
The residential zoned site, still owned by the Presbyterian Church, is no longer used as the St Stephen's Church.
It can sometimes feel like you can't buy a home for less than $1 million in the Illawarra.
However, there is a way.
It all comes down to rolling up your sleeves for a bit of a clean-up or DIY reno, or looking at suburbs that you may not have initially considered.
So, buyers, pay attention - we've compiled a list of three-bedroom homes in the Illawarra for under $650,000.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Words like 'grand' and 'impressive' barely begin to describe a property as remarkable as this one - it's truly in a league of its own.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
