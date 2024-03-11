The hidden mean streak that has Goodman ready to 'slap Schleibs silly'

Sam Goodman's a typically affable character, but training partner Koen Mazoudier says there's a "mean streak" to the Albion Park product that few get to see - and he insists it's something Mark Schleibs is about to learn the hard way.
Victorian Schleibs has spared no breath in goading Goodman ahead of their showdown at what's tipped to be a full house at the WEC on Wednesday night as the Wollongong product headlines his first pay-per-view card on his home patch.
Schleibs has relished making an enemy of Goodman and Wollongong in the lead-up, including some unsubtle digs at the city's other great fighting pride Alex Volkanovski.
Mazoudier will also feature on the card in what will be his first in-ring outing since linking with Goodman as part of renowned trainer Joel Keegan's Complete Boxing stable, with the veteran main-card performer tipping his training mate to reveal a side of himself not many have seen.
"Sam slaps Schleibs, no doubt about it. He slaps him silly," Mazoudier told the Mercury.
"Schleibs has done a good job to sell the show, but if he thinks he's in Sam's head, he's not. If anything, I think we're going to see a hungrier, meaner version of Sam.
"Sam's got a mean streak about him that he hasn't had to use, or hasn't had the option to use yet. I know he's got a bit of c--t about him, so I'm keen to see that come out. You've got to [have it] in this game. To be doing this at this level, you've got to.
"I'm 10 kilos bigger than him and we do rounds, we're obviously working with each other, but I see it in his eyes. I know the c--t he's got in him, and what it is is he's a super, super competitor. He hates losing, he'll do whatever he's got to do to win.
"I feel like I'm the same and, at this level, it stops being a boxing match and a little game or a scoring thing, it's who's in the fight the most? Who will do the the most to win the fight? Who wants it the most? Sam's got that, I've got that, you're going to see it on display."
Schliebs was his typically vocal self at Monday's presser at the WEC, but it lacked the gusto of previous performances. It prompted whispers on the ground that the 13-2 30-year-old is struggling with the weight despite moving up from his usual bantamweight to take on World No. 1 super-bantamweight Goodman.
Goodman said he's comfortably on weight despite Schleibs accusing him of looking like a "dead-set zombie" and suggested his cocky opponent is struggling with more than just the scales as the opening bell looms.
"He's struggling with the weight, the moment, he knows he doesn't just have to talk now, he's got to fight," Goodman said.
"I was surprised with the stutter in his mouth, he sounded like he couldn't spit a word at one point. He's had plenty to say, and he's probably out of words. He's carried on like a child, he's probably a bit exhausted.
"He's carried on like a clown and he's said nothing of substance the whole time. It's just all been absolute rubbish and even the reaction he's probably got out of it, it's not what he wanted.
"I think that's what that was, he knows this is all a bit real now and that he's got to actually show up and and do something on fight night, which he knows is way beyond his capabilities.
"I do have that dog in me when it's called upon. People say things about some of my fights, but everyone moves for me. I make them miss and then I go at them.
"My back's never on a rope, I'm always the one going forward. He's going to find that out on Wednesday."
A crowd of 4000-plus is expected at the WEC, with No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose calling on Wollongong to get behind its future world champion, for whom a potential WIN Stadium mega-bout with Japanese icon Naoya Inoue looms should he get the job done on Wednesday night.
"Sam Goodman is a champion who's waiting for his world title belt," Rose said.
"He already has a few belts in his trophy cabinet, but he's waiting for those world title belts, and he's risking it all in front of his hometown crowd here in Wollongong.
"Sam needs something to prepare him for what lies around the corner. He's got Inoue around the corner, he's in a mandatory position that he's putting on the line against Mark Schleibs.
"It's not only an audition for Sam Goodman to let the world know that he's ready for that world title, it's also an audition for Wollongong to show the world how they make noise here, how they get behind their hometown champions and really put on a great show because we want to be able to bring a world title here next door.
"We want to fill out that stadium (WIN Stadium) next door for Sam Goodman in a world title shot. For that to happen he has to beat Mark Schleibs and he needs a Wollongong crowd to represent."
