Bally and Port Panthers chasing their own slice of women's cricket history

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 11 2024 - 3:54pm, first published 3:25pm
The Port Panthers and Wollongong Gems pictured before their semifinal showdown, won by the Panthers. Picture supplied
The Port Panthers and Wollongong Gems pictured before their semifinal showdown, won by the Panthers. Picture supplied

The Port Panthers will look to create history this Friday night and secure their fourth consecutive Fraternity T20 Women's Competition premiership.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

Bally and Port Panthers chasing their own slice of women's cricket history
The Port Panthers and Wollongong Gems pictured before their semifinal showdown, won by the Panthers. Picture supplied
The Cricket Illawarra women's grand final is set for Friday night
Agron Latifi
No comments
