Bally and Port Panthers chasing their own slice of women's cricket history

The Port Panthers will look to create history this Friday night and secure their fourth consecutive Fraternity T20 Women's Competition premiership.
But to do so the Panthers will have to beat a Bally Magpies outfit which has already created its own piece of history by qualifying for the Magpies first ever grand final appearance since the competition began.
Should the Magpies prevail at Wisemans Park in the decider, Bally will further write its name in the record books as the only other team apart from Port Panthers and Wollongong Gems to win the T20 competition.
Port were the first to progress to the decider after proving too strong for the Wollongong Gems in their semi-final last Friday.
After winning the toss and batting first, the Panthers posted 2/112 on the back of handy contributions from India Bellhouse (50 not out), Nicola Hudson (26 not out) and Anthea Godwin (22).
The Gems were bowled out for just 41 in reply, with Lisa Tomlinson top-scoring for Wollongong with 16 not out.
Port's bowlers were tremendous, especially Kobi Lynch-Munro, who snared 3/5.
She was ably assisted by Ella Yates and India Bellhouse, who took two wickets each, with Amelia Valdez, Nicola Hudson and Anthea Godwin also amongst the wickets.
In the other semifinal Bally had little trouble accounting for last year's finalists Corrimal Cougarettes.
The Magpies won the toss and chose to bat first.
This proved a very good call as Bally compiled an impressive 1/147 from their 20 overs thanks in large parts to Michele Foscarini (53 retired not out), Diann Sharmann (28 retired not our) and Carinya Barkley (28).
Foscarini then backed it up with the the ball, claiming 2/7 to help Bally to a comfortable victory.
The grand final between Port Panthers and Bally Magpies will be played at Wisemans Park on Friday, March 15 from 5.45pm.
