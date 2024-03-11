Extendable baton seized as police target 'poor choices' by Illawarra drivers

An extendable baton was allegedly seized by police during a blitz on alcohol and drug affected drivers in the Illawarra and South Coast.
Two Illawarra drivers have been singled out for their "poor choices" and they will now face court for their actions.
Police conducted 776 random breath tests and 698 random drug tests during the two-day operation on Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8.
At 11.45pm on Friday, police stopped a vehicle on Lysaght Street, Fairy Meadow and the 40-year-old male driver was subjected to a breath and drug test, returning a positive result for drugsx.
"Following a search of the vehicle, police seized an extendable baton," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
He was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and granted conditional bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on March 26.
At 6.25pm on Thursday, a woman aged in her 50s was allegedly caught driving at six-times over the legal alcohol limit.
Police stopped her vehicle on Reddall Parade at Lake Illawarra where she returned a positive result. She was arrested and returned an alleged reading of 0.328 at Oak Flats Police Station.
The 54-year-old will face Kiama Local Court on May 6 for high range PCA.
During the blitz, police issued a further 55 traffic infringements, 21 speeding infringements, and charged 32 people for traffic offences including drink and drug driving.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Illawarra Sector Inspector Michael McKechnie said he was frustrated those doing the wrong thing were the public at risk.
"It's disappointing that drivers continue to make poor choices that put themselves and other members of the public at risk. Police will continue to target those who drive under the influence of alcohol or with illicit drugs in their system," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.