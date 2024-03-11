Guilty: Jury returns partial verdict in Novotel sexual assault case

Warning: Distressing content
A Port Kembla man has been found guilty on six of the nine charges he is facing in Wollongong District Court, with the jury to return tomorrow to consider its verdict on the final three.
Steve Dimeski, 24, was taken into custody after the jury read out the second set of guilty verdicts, after two days of deliberation.
Dimeski has now been found guilty of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents in Wollongong in 2021 and 2022.
The jury found Dimeski guilty on all counts relating to the sexual assault of a woman at the Novotel in February 2021.
The assault occurred after Dimeski exchanged social media details with a group of men and women he met at Mr Crown on February 14, 2021.
Dimeski was invited to a hotel room at the Novotel where he met with the group he met earlier.
After the meeting, most of the group headed back to the Crown Street nightclub while one woman in the group stayed to go to sleep. She later woke to Dimeski spooning her.
The woman said, "no, no" and pushed Dimeski away as he tried to kiss her, before he forced himself on top of her and sexually touched her.
Dimeski then digitally penetrated the woman before she grabbed her phone and ran to the hotel reception, where she stayed for over an hour.
The jury found Dimeski guilty on four charges relating to this assault, three charges of sexually touch another person without consent, and one charge of aggravated sexual assault inflict actual bodily harm.
The jury also found Dimeski guilty of two charges of having sexual intercourse without consent that relate to a separate woman.
These occurred in the bathroom of the Bevanda Bar in June 2022.
There are three other charges that relate to this incident where the jury is yet to return a verdict.
