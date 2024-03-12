Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Wollongong woman stars at National Indigenous Cricket Championships

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
March 12 2024 - 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former junior Wollongong cricketer Dharmini Chauhan won four of five individual women's category awards at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships: Player of the Series, Player of the Finals, Most Wickets and Most Runs. Picture supplied.
Former junior Wollongong cricketer Dharmini Chauhan won four of five individual women's category awards at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships: Player of the Series, Player of the Finals, Most Wickets and Most Runs. Picture supplied.

Former junior Wollongong cricketer Dharmini Chauhan is still on a high after experiencing 'one of the most memorable moments' in her young cricketing career.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Illawarra Women's Premier League big guns eyeing Julie Porter Cup glory
Shellharbour, Woonona and Albion Park White Eagles are all in action in the Julie Porter Cup this Sunday, March 17. Pictures by Sylvia Liber, Anna Warr and Soccer Shots Illawarra
The final group stage games will be played Sunday, March 17.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Gerringong and Thirroul coaches square up ahead of inaugural Inter Club Cup
Gerringong Lions coach Scott Stewart and his Thirroul Butchers counterpart Jarrod Costello at Michael Cronin Oval ahead of their teams Inter Club Cup showdown at the same venue on Saturday, March 16. Picture by Adam McLean
Illawarra and Group Seven premiers ready to battle it out
Agron Latifi
No comments
How Bulli FC seniors and juniors plan to continue rapid growth in the region
Bulli FC seniors and juniors have had a great relationship over the past decade. Picture by Dana Walker
Bulli seniors have offered $20k to the Bulli Junior FC.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Cricket

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.