Wollongong woman stars at National Indigenous Cricket Championships

Former junior Wollongong cricketer Dharmini Chauhan is still on a high after experiencing 'one of the most memorable moments' in her young cricketing career.
The 22-year-old was the undoubted star of the National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NICC) in Alice Springs.
The Wiradjuri woman was on fire with bat and ball as she helped NSW win the NICC.
Chauhan's most memorable moment came on February 26 when opening the batting for NSW.
She hit the competition's top-score, with her 63 runs off 51 balls propelling NSW to a championship win against a Queensland side which beat NSW in the previous NICC final.
Her performance throughout the series won her four of the five individual women's category awards at the NICC: Player of the Series, Player of the Finals, Most Wickets and Most Runs.
They were deserved awards for Chauhan, who was just happy to be back playing after missing three editions of the NICC because of COVID and work commitments.
The Wollongong resident Chauhan is a true child of cricket.
Her father Nilesh Chauhan is Indian-origin and lived in Britain before he migrated to Australia in 1997.
He played cricket in England and joined the Wollongong District Cricket Club when he moved to live in Corrimal.
Chauhan's parents met at a cricket field. When she was all of six, she and her younger brother started playing Cricket Blast. By the age of 9, she was part of the Wollongong's under 10's team.
Over the next five years she was also playing for Sydney's city clubs Campbelltown, Parramatta, and Bankstown Sports, with her parents taking turns to drive her to and from Wollongong for every match on a Sunday.
However, every Saturday she played all her junior cricket for WDCC, eventually going on to play grade in a team with her father, then coaching the Wollongong under 13's girls' team.
Chauhan has fond memories of her junior playing days and games with her father, stating she would always have a soft spot for her Wollongong club.
Then, at just 13, Chauhan was selected to play for the U15 NSW Country team in Tasmania.
At 16, she was selected for the first Australian Indigenous women's team that toured the UK in 2018. She also made it into the NSW Metro side that year.
She was also part of a Cricket Australia ad featuring Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Nathan Lyon, andother national players along with club cricketers and backyard cricketers.
Chauhan has had her best club season playing for Bankstown Sports Cricket Club this year, scoring a few hundreds, and the NICC awards are a great way to sign off for the season.
Chauhan says she performs her best when she's having fun. "I was meeting with my teammates at the NICC, they're like family," she said.
