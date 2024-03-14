Drive your claim with expert legal advice from Turner Freeman Lawyers Advertising Feature

Motor vehicle accidents can result in serious injuries that can have a life-changing and permanent impact.



Often it is not only the person involved in a motor vehicle accident that can suffer physical and/or psychological injuries, but also the injured person's family who may also be entitled to make a claim.



The experience can be traumatic and devastating.

Many people are unaware of the compensation claims available to them if they or someone close to them has been involved in a motor vehicle accident and sustains an injury.

Anyone who sustains a physical or psychological injury in a motor vehicle accident is entitled to payment of loss of weekly wages and reasonable medical, rehabilitation and care expenses for up to 52 weeks (and potentially longer) from the date of the accident.



These payments are called statutory benefits and are not dependent on who was at fault for the accident.



These claims are open to not only the driver, but also the passenger, a cyclist or a pedestrian.

Family members who have lost a loved one in a fatal accident may also be entitled to claim compensation.

The team at Turner Freeman Lawyers can provide you with legal advice on a "No Win, No Fee" basis.



"It is essential that you seek urgent legal advice regarding any potential motor vehicle accident claim as there are strict timeframes that apply," Solicitor Colleen Issa said.

"For instance, you have three months after the date of the accident to give notice of the claim to the relevant insurer.

"Further, if you suffer what is referred to as a "non-threshold injury" then you may be entitled to make a damages claim."

Often, these claims are significant and can include compensation for your pain and suffering and reduced quality of life and past and future loss of income and superannuation.

Examples of non-threshold physical injuries include fractures, nerve injuries, damage to the spinal nerve root that meets the criteria for radiculopathy, or rupture of a tendon, cartilage, meniscus or ligament.

Examples of psychological or psychiatric injuries include a diagnosed psychiatric illness such as post-traumatic stress disorder or depression.



There are strict timeframes that apply to lodging this claim and certain forms that must be filled out.



A lawyer will advise and assist you with this.