'Suspicion' of violence not enough to convict Blackbutt contractor

A Wollongong magistrate has said the court's suspicions of violence are not enough to convict someone charged with a series of domestic violence offences.
Blackbutt civil contractor Noel Mahon has been found not guilty of a number of domestic violence charges relating to his former partner.
Mahon was found guilty of breaching a court order for him to not contact the woman and will have to comply with a community corrections order for 16 months.
Magistrate Mark Douglass said the not guilty finding brings to an end a "turgid, complex and difficult matter".
"You're walking out that door, and not that door," Mr Douglass said, referring to the door that leads from the courtroom to the cells.
A year ago, Mahon was arrested when police stopped his ute on Mount Ousley Road and charged him with intentionally choking, being armed with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and attempted intimidation.
Mahon pleaded not guilty, and the matter progressed to a hearing in January this year.
Mr Douglass reserved his decision after the multi-day hearing, where the court heard from the alleged victim.
Mr Douglass described her evidence as contradictory and the complainant being prone to exaggerations.
"The court would be reluctant to find that she must be telling the truth."
However, Mr Douglass did comment on the nature of the relationship saying that it was "dysfunctional" and "founded on alcohol abuse".
"In circumstances where the court suspects violence is involved, suspicion is not enough."
Mahon pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a court order, where by in April 2023 he attempted to contain the complainant and in December, while in hospital recovering from a motorbike accident he again attempted to contact the complainant.
In both cases Mahon was unsuccessful.
Mr Douglass fined Mahon $600 and placed him on a community corrections order for 16 months.
