Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

No Limit CEO George Rose dangles Nikita Tszyu carrot for Druce, Mazoudier

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 12 2024 - 9:40am, first published 8:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bout with Nikita Tsyzu could be on the cards for Travis Druce (left) or Koen Mazoudier (right) on the other side of their bout in Wollongong on Wednesday night. Pictures by Sylvia Liber
A bout with Nikita Tsyzu could be on the cards for Travis Druce (left) or Koen Mazoudier (right) on the other side of their bout in Wollongong on Wednesday night. Pictures by Sylvia Liber

It was already a fight-of-the-night sleeper, but Wednesday's showdown between Travis Druce and Koen Mazoudier could now hold added significance, with No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose hinting the winner could be next in line for a shot at Nikita Tszyu.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.