No Limit CEO George Rose dangles Nikita Tszyu carrot for Druce, Mazoudier

It was already a fight-of-the-night sleeper, but Wednesday's showdown between Travis Druce and Koen Mazoudier could now hold added significance, with No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose hinting the winner could be next in line for a shot at Nikita Tszyu.
The younger brother of world champion Tim Tszyu is a major pay-per-view draw in Australia and a coveted bout for every super-welterweight of note in the country.
Mazoudier has already fought a who's who of the division throughout his 11-3-1 career, while decorated amateur Druce is looking to make the leap into the conversation after a 5-0 start to his pro career.
It makes for explosive meeting on the undercard to Wollongong hero Sam Goodman's bout with Mark Schleibs at the WEC on Wednesday.
While Mazoudier feels his opponent is making the leap too early, Druce is confident he's at that elite level having already sparred significant rounds with Tsyzu in the past.
"Obviously everyone wants that [Tsyzu] fight in this division," Druce, who trains out of Grange High Performance at Keiraville, said.
"I've done rounds with Nikita, and I'm definitely keen for that fight if it comes to the table, but I've got Koen in front of me.
"I'm keen to see what he brings and I'm ready to put on my show. I feel like he's deeply underestimating what I've done and what I can do.
"He obviously doesn't know anything about what I've been through, what I've been doing in my prep. I've been up with sparring partners better than him.
"He's obviously underestimated me. If he's going in with that attitude, I'm just going to bring my best version of me and put on a clinic."
With Tszyu the biggest payday on offer in the division domestically, Mazoudier said he's not about to let a five-fight pro usurp his hard-won spot at the front of the queue.
"I definitely think 'f--k this guy taking what's on my plate' when I know I've been in the game non-stop for all this time," Mazoudier said.
"Tszyu-Mazoudier has a good ring to it. I've been working, sacrificing, making hard changes and choices and I know [Druce] has been a bit in and out of the game.
"He's got a little bit of showmanship to him, I think he's a good front-runner, but it'll be interesting to see what happens when things don't go his way.
"In my opinion it is an early step up, but I don't overlook it at all because there's a reason they've taken it, they think they can beat me.
"They wouldn't be here otherwise, so I've trained harder than ever and I'm keen to show him what the difference is [at this level]."
Druce may be the local but Mazoudier can likely expect vocal support from Sam Goodman's Mad Bunch supporter crew having recently linked with their hero at Complete Boxing under coach Joel Keegan.
"I feel like I've grown in the last four or five months more than I have in the last two years training alongside Sammy and such a good team there," Mazoudier said.
"I knew Joel, I've worked with him in the past and knew he was a great coach, but seeing Sam's growth and the development was a big part of that [decision].
"I still live out past Blacktown and travel an hour and a half to training each day and I wouldn't change it for the world.
"I feel better, more joy, more at peace and more sure of myself than ever, and that's while working harder and sleeping less. It's all aligning well."
