Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Stewart steers Unanderra's Bohud Racing team to impressive third victory

By Daniel Powell
March 12 2024 - 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Stewart was in red-hot form at Canberra's ACT Speedway on Saturday night. Picture - We Love Our Cars Photography
Mick Stewart was in red-hot form at Canberra's ACT Speedway on Saturday night. Picture - We Love Our Cars Photography

The return of Sprintcar racing to the ACT for the first time in nearly 30 years proved a very special occasion for Unanderra's Bohud Racing team on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.