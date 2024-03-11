Stewart steers Unanderra's Bohud Racing team to impressive third victory

The return of Sprintcar racing to the ACT for the first time in nearly 30 years proved a very special occasion for Unanderra's Bohud Racing team on Saturday night.
Driver Michael Stewart emerged victorious at Canberra's ACT Speedway in the fifth round of the Regional Rumble Series.
After starting from position three in the feature race, Stewart made a solid start, allowing him to move into second by lap seven after passing Jackson Delamont, before moving into the lead on lap 12 by passing pacesetter Brendan Scorgie.
Once out in front, the 28-year-old was never headed, and he went to score a solid victory at the completion of the 30-lap event.
Stewart and the team were thrilled to celebrate the return of sprintcars action to the ACT - and the first time ever at the ACT Speedway track and the first time for the region since December 1997 - in style.
It was Bohud Racing and Stewart's third feature race victory together, following last month's win at Dubbo Speedway and last season's triumph at Sydney International Speedway.
"It's been a big past month of travelling on the road and the whole Bohud Racing team has been working very hard, so to be able to pick up our latest win makes it all the more rewarding," Bohud team owner Scott Jones said.
"Michael and the team did a great job throughout the night, as there was a bit of pressure on Michael being the local driver at ACT Speedway, but he took it all in his stride being the consummate professional that he is."
The Bohud Racing team will now turn their attention to the return of racing at the Sydney International Speedway track on Saturday, March 23.
