Unanderra killer deemed 'unacceptable risk' of committing another serious offence

A killer who left a man with lifelong injuries after a vicious bashing and more recently assaulted a bus driver in Figtree will be watched closely by authorities for another two years under high-risk offender laws.
The State of NSW sought a two-year extended supervision order in the Supreme Court in March against Django Womack O'Hara, arguing he continued to pose an unacceptable risk of committing another serious offence.
But O'Hara said the order should be no longer than 18 months and wanted the conditions the state sought cut back.
The 48-year-old's lengthy record of violence includes a conviction for assault occasioning bodily harm in 1989, assaulting police and common assault in 1993, and the shooting murder of a security guard during a robbery in 1995.
In 2009, while serving a jail sentence for that murder, O'Hara beat another inmate's head with a sandwich press inside a pillowcase and the following year, seven months after his murder sentence had ended, he stabbed a person during an altercation in a bar, resulting in a charge of reckless wounding.
O'Hara was back in custody in 2016 when he attacked another inmate in a kitchen, striking him to the face and causing a fracture.
Then in April 2023, while living in Unanderra, he got into a "heated argument" with a bus driver and punched him in the nose after he was refused boarding due to a lack of a working Opal card.
For this crime and other offences, O'Hara was jailed for 14 months with a non-parole period of seven months, a sentence reduced on appeal to a maximum sentence of 12 months with a minimum term of four months.
To impose an extended supervision order, a judge must be convinced there is a high probability an offender poses an unacceptable risk of committing another serious offence if not kept under supervision.
A court-appointed psychiatrist said there was a "significantly high degree of probability" that O'Hara would likely commit another serious violent offence without proper treatment and a risk management program.
O'Hara's lawyer argued that the psychiatrist had not sufficiently considered his progress since his release from prison in November 2021 and on a previous extended supervision, pointing to the findings of a Corrective Services NSW psychologist who said his risk was moderated by a "positive response" to supervision.
However, the court noted this psychologist said there was an ongoing risk of violence, and Justice Nicholas Chen found the psychologist's opinion did not discount that of the psychiatrist.
Another court-appointed expert said O'Hara was in the highest risk category for violent reoffending.
Justice Chen said O'Hara still needed treatment and rehabilitation.
While O'Hara wanted an order no longer than 18 months, the judge ruled it should be for two years, taking into account the experts' opinions.
Until March 2026, O'Hara will be subject to a raft of conditions, including restrictions on where he can stay and travel, and requirements to undertake recommended programs and psychological or psychiatric treatment.
He is banned from possessing or consuming alcohol without prior consent and must provide details about his internet usage if asked.
O'Hara also cannot drastically change his appearance without approval.
