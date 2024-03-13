An endless holiday

You will discover this beautifully renovated cottage in one of Thirroul's most convenient locations.
The prime location is just a level easy walk to everything, including the village centre. It is around the corner from the beach or one block from the beach.
The home has charming touches including beautiful polished floor boards, high ceilings and shutters on all windows.
Inside, the layout includes a spacious living/lounge area and three generously sized bedrooms.
The kitchen has been renovated with style. There is an island bench, that is great for culinary enthusiast.
For those who like to entertain, this home is ideal. Invite your guests over to enjoy the outdoor decking/entertaining area overlooking the inground pool.
There is also a backyard with plenty of room for the kids and pets to play.
The experience you will get living in this beautiful property will be like living in a "seaside resort". With your inground pool at hand and indoor/outdoor living, it will feel like a full-time holiday.
