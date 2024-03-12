Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Junior Sport
Junior Sport

How Bulli FC seniors and juniors plan to continue rapid growth in the region

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated March 12 2024 - 1:45pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulli FC seniors and juniors have had a great relationship over the past decade. Picture by Dana Walker
Bulli FC seniors and juniors have had a great relationship over the past decade. Picture by Dana Walker

Football in Bulli has an extremely positive future following the latest gesture of goodwill from the senior club to the juniors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from AFL
More from sports
Illawarra Women's Premier League big guns eyeing Julie Porter Cup glory
Shellharbour, Woonona and Albion Park White Eagles are all in action in the Julie Porter Cup this Sunday, March 17. Pictures by Sylvia Liber, Anna Warr and Soccer Shots Illawarra
The final group stage games will be played Sunday, March 17.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Gerringong and Thirroul coaches square up ahead of inaugural Inter Club Cup
Gerringong Lions coach Scott Stewart and his Thirroul Butchers counterpart Jarrod Costello at Michael Cronin Oval ahead of their teams Inter Club Cup showdown at the same venue on Saturday, March 16. Picture by Adam McLean
Illawarra and Group Seven premiers ready to battle it out
Agron Latifi
No comments
How Bulli FC seniors and juniors plan to continue rapid growth in the region
Bulli FC seniors and juniors have had a great relationship over the past decade. Picture by Dana Walker
Bulli seniors have offered $20k to the Bulli Junior FC.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Junior Sport

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.