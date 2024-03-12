How Bulli FC seniors and juniors plan to continue rapid growth in the region

Football in Bulli has an extremely positive future following the latest gesture of goodwill from the senior club to the juniors.
Bulli FC seniors announced that they would pledge $20,000 towards Bulli Junior Football Club at their recent Illawarra Premier League fixture against Helensburgh.
It comes as the Bulli juniors recently secured a Legacy Grant from Football NSW, worth $120,000 in order to fund new lighting, a new barbecue area and a proper storage facility at their home ground, Bulli Park.
The expected bill for all this work is estimated to be around $300,000. As a result, Bulli FC senior president Dane Hamilton said it was imperative that his club helped out.
"They want a new storage facility because they've got a lot of gear stored in dressing sheds, meaning they effectively can't use them," he said.
"They also need a new barbecue area and the big one is probably improving lighting because they've got such a high number of juniors, verging on 700 and they've only got two fields to train on. They need lights so they can training at later times.
"So we just thought we'd help out with that. They got $120,000 of the Legacy Grant, and they probably need $300,000 to complete the project. When I spoke to the junior president Francis [Hinds] he said they're up to around $250,000, so we knew that $20,000 would get them very close to where they needed to be."
Hamilton emphasised how strong football was in Bulli and as a result, the two clubs wished to come together to create strong pathways for both male and female players from the juniors, all the way to their men's and women's Premier League teams.
He said supporting grassroots football at Bulli JFC will in turn help football grow in the region.
"We've done a lot of things over probably the last decade to try and strengthen the relationship," Hamilton said.
"Last year we ran our first 'High Flyers' program, where our players go down and coach around 80 kids between the ages of nine and 13 one night a week.
"They really need that infrastructure so it's really important for us to support them given our relationship and us wanting to support grassroots football.
"Ultimately we want a strong [senior] team and we want kids to enjoy their football, and progress into senior football."
