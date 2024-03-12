Smoke warning issued for northern Illawarra, Cataract Dam burn-off underway

Residents in northern Illawarra are urged to take precautions as firefighters conduct three separate hazard reduction burns.
The small burn-offs at Helensburgh and Stanwell Tops will be conducted across four hectares of land on Wednesday, March 13. Details include:
The burns will take one day, however firefighters will patrol the areas for a number of days.
Meanwhile a five-hectare hazard reduction (HR) commenced on Tuesday, March 12 near Cataract Dam, off Baden Powell Drive.
A 47 hectare HR burn is also underway near the Cataract Dam helipad.
The burns at Cataract will run until Thursday, March 14.
"You man see and smell smoke in the area," the NSW Rural Fire Service said.
If you seen an unattended fire, call triple-0 immediately to report it.
Hazard reduction burns are aimed at better protecting communities, homes and businesses in the event of a bushfire emergency.
"Hazard reduction is just one way of preparing for bushfires - it doesn't remove the threat of fire, and it doesn't remove the need for you and your family to be prepared," the RFS said
"There are different types of hazard reduction including controlled burning, mechanical clearing like slashing undergrowth, or even reducing the ground fuel by hand."
Stay up-to-date on the Hazards Near Me app, review your bushfire survival plan and know what you will do if a fire threatens.
