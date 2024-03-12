Bulli bypass is "well overdue", says business chamber

A bypass of Bulli is "well overdue" with the Princes Highway virtually at peak-hour capacity five years ago.
That is the contention of Business Illawarra, which had carried out research on improving traffic flow in the northern suburbs in 2018.
In its submission to Transport for NSW's call for feedback on the bypass, the business group noted that research.
It claimed in 2018 the highway was already carrying around 25,000 vehicles a day through Bulli, almost 2000 in peak hour - which it said was close to the hourly capacity.
Those vehicle movements were predicted to hit more than 31,000 by 2031.
"This research suggested that investigation of a Memorial Drive extension should occur inside five years," the submission to Transport for NSW stated.
"This recommended time-frame (ie. 2023) has now passed so this work is now well overdue. The research notes that Memorial Drive contributes significantly to congestion in the streets around Woonona and Bulli, with a significant proportion of northbound traffic travelling to Bulli Pass."
Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said it was time to "fast track" the bypass.
"The Bulli bypass has been talked about for some time and delayed progress on the project is hurting businesses in the northern suburbs of the Illawarra," Mr Zarth said.
"The number of users on the road has increased in the last six years and the traffic congestion has worsened causing issues for businesses and residents in the northern suburbs as well as safety concerns given the number of heavy vehicles that use the road as the only connector to Bulli Pass."
The Business Illawarra submission also suggested banning heavy vehicles from using Bulli Pass and acknowledged that clearways would help manage congestion in both Bulli and Thirroul, but should not be introduced in isolation.
"Business Illawarra is of the view that if Transport for NSW is to examine clearways as part of a broader solution for Bulli and Thirroul, then appropriate mitigating parking arrangements must accompany this change," the submission stated.
"Businesses in Bulli and Thirroul, particularly along the Princes Highway and Lawrence Hargrave Drive, are heavily reliant on parking along these arterial roads and surrounding streets; introducing clearways in isolation would have a detrimental impact on these businesses."
