Illawarra Women's Premier League big guns eyeing Julie Porter Cup glory

Maddi Costanzo has made an immediate impact at Shellharbour, whilst Woonona are gunning for glory as the Julie Porter Cup reaches the business end.
The competition acts as a pre-season competition heading into the Illawarra Women's Premier League season. So far there have been two weeks of action, with the final group games to be played on Sunday, March 17.
Woonona and Albion Park are placed equal top of Group A with a win each. Meanwhile in Group B, Shellharbour sit outright first in their pool with University and Thirroul.
In the final matches, APWE take on Woonona in what promises to be a mouthwatering fixture, whilst Shellharbour host University.
The winner of Group A will take on the runner up of Group B, and the winner of Group B will play the runner up of Group A the following week in the semi-finals, with the winner of each progressing to the Julie Porter Cup final.
Shellharbour's star Costanzo will be looking to add to her goal tally with the team taking on UOW this weekend. She starred in the team's win against Thirroul in round one, scoring four goals.
"There were some strong performances [against Thirroul] particularly in the second half from Maddi Costanzo that saw her score four goals," Shellharbour coach Ron Fogarty said.
"That was a positive sign for the season ahead. She's returned from some injuries and we've gently brought her through in pre-season. She performed well in the Maso Cup, and then obviously really well so far in the Julie Porter Cup.
"She's a great person on the field and a good leader for the club."
Shellharbour's coach added that the team had recently re-signed one of their grand final winning heroes in Katelyn Leadbeatter.
He said that his team would be prepared for a competitive UOW team.
"UOW are always going to be strong," Fogarty said.
"They've got such strong pickings from the University. They're always going to be strong in the competition."
Meanwhile for defending IWPL champions Woonona, they are looking to avenge their 2023 grand final loss to Shellharbour that still plays on their mind.
"We're definitely hungry to go one better than last year," Woonona player Morgan Anderson said.
"It's still heartbreaking, that grand final loss. So we're going to come back, hopefully bigger and better and go one step further."
