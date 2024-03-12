Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Hawks no stranger to hovering axe ahead of Melbourne United series decider

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 12 2024 - 3:28pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gary Clark says the Hawks are no strangers to elimination pressure. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Gary Clark says the Hawks are no strangers to elimination pressure. Picture by Sylvia Liber

They're walking a narrow finals tightrope, but Illawarra star Gary Clark says the Hawks have done their best work this season without a safety net.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.