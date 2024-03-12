Hawks no stranger to hovering axe ahead of Melbourne United series decider

They're walking a narrow finals tightrope, but Illawarra star Gary Clark says the Hawks have done their best work this season without a safety net.
Wednesday's semi-final series decider against Melbourne United is a loser-goes-home affair, but it's not the first time Justin Tatum's outfit has faced that prospect - with the fairy tale Hawks having pulled out numerous victories with their backs to the wall.
Tatum still points to a road victory over Perth in round 17 as the true axis on which his team's campaign swung, while the Hawks also followed up against the Wildcats on their home floor to punch their finals ticket in the penultimate game of the season.
While they've let opportunities slip in Tasmania and Melbourne in the post-season - the latter in excruciating fashion - the Hawks entered both games with a return clash in Wollongong in their back pocket.
Facing elimination in both clashes, the Hawks have managed tense victories over New Zealand and United, the second coming in an overtime thriller on Sunday to set up Wednesday's series deciding showdown.
They'll have to dodge the axe away from Wollongong on this occasion but, having been playing for their lives since January, Clark feels his side is more than capable of handling the pressure.
"The good thing about our journey has been the cycles of the losing, being up big, losing the game after being up, we've been in that scenario so many times, even early on before the [coaching] change," Clark said.
"Guys don't get tight [after a loss], I can look around at each guy on the court and no one's tight. All our last games of the year were 'we need this win to get in, we need this win to get in the four, we need this one to get third, we need to get this win to stay in it'.
"Our whole season has kind of been tailored to this type of environment where many people would say our back is against the wall.
"I'm not going to say there's no pressure, because obviously that would be lying, but there's a sense of 'we've been here already, we've been in this situation'.
"We haven't been against Melbourne in the playoffs, but we've been in this tight spot needing to win and responded."
Many felt squandering a 16-point lead with just seven minutes remaining in game one would leave a mental scar too deep to overcome ahead of game two but, after dramatically turning the tables via a Will Hickey buzzer-beater on Sunday, it's now Melbourne ruing the sweep they let slip.
Having squared the ledger, Clark says game one is now something his team can draw on for confidence on its return to the southern capital with the season on the line.
"I think in the back of all our minds is that the last three times we've played them we've led more minutes of the game than they have," Clark said.
"From the last game of the regular season, to the first game of the series, then the last game that we had. The end results are the end results, but there's confidence in that as professionals.
"Being up [and losing], you can say 'what if' but as competitors the table is evened out a little bit more on our side because of the confidence level that we have having been up on them multiple times now and handling them this last time for entirety of the game.
"Davo (Hickey) said it the other night, there's a bit more pressure on them because of them being the number-one seed, having the pedigree they have. We've just kind of been figuring it out, not wavering, withstanding whatever wave is thrown at us."
The performance of the former Houston Rockets big man remains integral to the Hawks chances, but the 29-year-old said belief through entire roster is high given the number of contributors across the post-season.
Clark and skipper Tyler Harvey combined for just 14 points in the play-in win over the Breakers a week ago, with Justin Robinson stepping up with 26 points at 14-14 from the line to spearhead a three-point win.
Clark also had 18 of his 31 points at the half against Melbourne on Sunday before Harvey and Sam Froling had 31 of their combined 42 points in the second half, while Hickey had eight of his 18 points after three-quarter-time.
It leaves the All-NBL First Teamer confident his side can make the in-game adjustments required in playoff games.
"I don't know how you prep for a team like us because we have so many young weapons," Clark said.
"Now more than ever it's been very obvious where the ball needs to go early on in the game and then playing off that. If I'm not four for four to start the game, we move to something else to where Tyler is now trying to get himself going.
"We just play off each other and what's working. Whoever is killing it in the first half, it's not necessarily going to work in the second half.
"The other night I had 18 in the first half and I kind of chilled and let the guys try to find their rhythm and it worked.
"In this type of game someone's going to get in foul trouble and we're going to need to go deeper into our bench and we've got a lot of young guys who are ready and confident.
"It's just finding a smooth rhythm and finding the beat of the drum on any given night."
