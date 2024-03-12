Goodman ready to become 'King Gong' as Schleibs showdown finally arrives

Sam Goodman admits the overwhelming feeling after weighing in for his Wednesday-night showdown with Mark Schleibs was one of relief, but it had nothing to do with making weight.
Both combatants came in comfortably under the 56-kilo super-bantamweight limit. Goodman's relief came at the fact that the next time he comes face to face with the cocky Victorian, he gets to finally punch him in the face.
Meeting centre-ring at the WEC will end a build-up cloaked in animosity, with the 30-year-old Schleibs barely drawing a breath between persistent jibes lobbed in Goodman's direction.
The pair again had to be separated at Tuesday's weigh-in following a hard shove from the underdog, the third such intervention required during the fight build-up
Currently ranked No. 1 with the IBF and WBO, Goodman has denied Schleibs has gotten under his skin, but said listening to a bloke he likens to "a four-year-old" has become tiresome enough that he's ready to shut him up come the opening bell.
"Absolutely I'm relieved all this shit's done. The part I actually love doing is here, and it's the part he dreads the most," Goodman told the Mercury.
"Tomorrow night I'll get my hands on him and I get to crush this guy in front of everyone. I never try and read into these [face-offs] too much, I think right there you just saw an opportunist. He just tried to do something real quick and get out of there.
"It was a little scurry and dash, he tried to do something and jumped out the back. He couldn't hide behind his team quick enough. He's in way too deep, it's getting real now.
"All the stuff he loves, the talk and promotion is done, now the fun stuff for me begins, and that's the fighting. He keeps going on about [calling me] fat boy, did you see the tits on the kid? Honestly, he's coming in underweight and he's still got tits on him.
"I'm going to be filling out and I'm going to be a whole lot bigger than him in there tomorrow. He's going to look to run and survive as long as he can and hold on for dear life. It's a pure survival mission for him."
Quizzed about the shove on stage on Fox Sports, Schleibs admitted he was keen to get one back on Goodman following his infamous slap at the fight launch, but the Melbournian vowed Goodman will cop only a gloved fist on Wednesday night.
"I just wanted to get one back on him for the slap, he's lucky I didn't chin him," Schleibs said.
"I just don't like his head, he's got a putrid head. He's probably got the rudest head in Australian boxing, he's done nothing for this promotion, I'm coming to his home town and I'm going to knock him out in front of his own people. I can't wait.
"Not many people can step in my shoes and do what I'm doing, that's why I'm the Magic Man. With eight-ounce gloves on, anyone can get knocked out. All the talking's done now, we've weighed in, we're both on weight and I'm ready to go."
While there were no weight dramas across any of the other main-card bouts, there were certainly some eyebrows raised at the weight disparity between ex-NRL bad boys Curtis Scott and Joey Leilua ahead of their throwdown, the latter coming in just short of 30 kilos heavier than his former on-field foe.
The former Rooster, Raider and Tiger tipped the scales at 122 kilograms, with Scott coming in at 93 kilos, just a few kilos over the cruiserweight limit.
Whether it amounts to an advantage or hindrance to Leilua remains to be seen, but Scott was unfazed.
"I'm not worried about it one bit, I couldn't care less," Scott said.
"I knew he was a heavy fella. I've always known that, so it was no surprise. He was just talking about my weight [on stage] saying I'm light and I just let him know I'm lean and mean.
"I've got to be smart in this fight, obviously. He's going to be coming out trying to knock me out so I've just got to be smart, box well, and expose him in the later rounds.
"We're talking about knockouts, and it'd be great to get the finish, but I'm just going to stick to the game plan. If it comes it comes, but I'm not going in there falling out of the game plan looking for a knockout.
"I'm going to work towards it, and if it comes it comes. I'm coming in well prepared, I've got no excuses and I'm ready to bang."
