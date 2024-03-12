Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

'Stab you and burn your house down' Four charged in terrifying Mount Warrigal break in

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated March 12 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 3:16pm
The alleged intruders, from left, Jamain Russell, Ashleigh Ball, Kimberly Simpson, Madison Ramsay. Pictures from Facebook/Instagram
A young Mount Warrigal mother woke to find a man allegedly armed with a knife underneath her bed in a terrifying break and enter that could put four young people behind bars for up to 14 years.

