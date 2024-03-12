'Stab you and burn your house down' Four charged in terrifying Mount Warrigal break in

A young Mount Warrigal mother woke to find a man allegedly armed with a knife underneath her bed in a terrifying break and enter that could put four young people behind bars for up to 14 years.
Jamain Russell, 22, Ashleigh Ball, 27, Maddison Ramsay, 22, and Kimberly Simpson, 19 have all been charged with one count of aggravated break and enter with intent after an alleged home invasion in the early hours of March 9.
That night, a young mother and her two children were asleep at her Mount Warrigal address.
Just after 3am, police allege CCTV cameras on the side of the house captured the four young people staking out the address.
Forty minutes later, the group allegedly broke in through the back by cutting the screen door.
Russell can allegedly be seen on CCTV carrying a knife.
After making their way inside, the group turn the lights on and allegedly begin scouring the house for cash.
Ramsay, who police alleged previously lived at the address, directed others in the group to spots where it was thought cash could be found.
At this point, the woman who lived at the address woke up, as Russell was allegedly looking under her bed, knife in hand.
The other three then enter the bedroom and asked her "where is the money," according to police.
The woman got out of bed and confronted Russell, grabbing the knife, before feeling pain and stinging in her right hand.
Ball allegedly struck the woman twice, before the woman realised she had received cuts and grazes on her right hand.
Ramsay allegedly continued to direct the group to where it was thought cash was hidden, but the group found little beyond coins and a Nintendo Switch gaming console.
CCTV cameras inside the house allegedly capture the group's movements, as well as the cries of the two distressed children who had woken up.
At one point, Ball allegedly threatened the woman, saying "if anything comes of this I'm coming for you, you slut".
As the group leave, Ball and Simpson turn to the woman, and tell her that if any CCTV footage makes its way to social media they would return to "stab you, and burn your house down".
The woman later called police and soon after a crime scene was established. Police accessed the CCTV footage which showed each of the four alleged intruders, the clothes they were wearing and their faces.
Police also found items including a water bottle that belonged to the alleged invaders that police believe will assist them in future.
Following further investigations, police arrested the group at 9.30am on Monday, March 11 at Oak Flats train station.
Appearing in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, March 12, defence lawyer Caitlin Drabble applied for bail on behalf of each of the accused, however Magistrate Mark Douglass refused bail, noting the seriousness of the allegations, the strength of the prosecution case and the threats made towards the woman.
The matter will return to Wollongong Local Court in May.
