Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Sensitive Content

Bulli man who threatened to kill neighbour jailed

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
March 12 2024 - 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gavin Patrick Radburn was sentenced to two years behind bars after assaulting and threatening his neighbour in Bulli.
Gavin Patrick Radburn was sentenced to two years behind bars after assaulting and threatening his neighbour in Bulli.

A Bulli man who made vile threats to a woman after being arrested by police will spend the next two years behind bars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.