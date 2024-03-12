Bulli man who threatened to kill neighbour jailed

A Bulli man who made vile threats to a woman after being arrested by police will spend the next two years behind bars.
Gavin Patrick Radburn, 56, was sentenced on one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an outburst of violence at his Bulli neighbour that left her with bruises and traumatised.
In sentencing Radburn, Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said his acts were "absolutely appalling, violent, a breach of trust" and "absolutely disgraceful".
On July 29, 2023, Radburn had been drinking with his neighbour at his unit and by 8pm that evening the neighbour decided to leave.
As she got up to go to the door, Radburn told her "you're not leaving" before grabbing her by her shoulders and pushing her into his bedroom.
Radburn pushed the woman face down onto his bed and while holding her by her shoulders straddled her body.
The victim began screaming for help before she pushed Radburn off her, yelling "I want to go home".
"You're not going anywhere," Radburn replied.
Radburn then grabbed a pillow and put it over the woman's face, punching her through the pillow.
After screaming for help, Radburn stopped, and opened the front door, saying "go on, off you go".
The woman fled to her address and called triple zero.
Shortly afterwards, police and paramedics arrived and noticed red marks around the woman's left eye and the woman told police what had happened.
Police then arrested Radburn who was heavily intoxicated.
Later, during questioning, Radburn denied what had occurred and that the woman was injured, but after being shown photos of the woman's injuries said she had arrived with the bruises but he had thought nothing of it.
According to documents tendered to court as part of Radburn's sentencing, Radburn told police as he was undergoing a forensic procedure that he would "kill that f---ing maggot".
"When I get out, you'll find her leg here and her arm there."
The court heard Radburn had a lengthy history of violence including stints in jail for similar offences.
Representing Radburn, Graeme Morrison said his client had engaged a psychologist and that he would be better able to access these services if his sentence was served in the community.
However, Ms Fleming said there was no alternative to imprisonment and she was not satisfied that community safety would be better achieved if Radburn was not in prison.
"Repeat domestic violence offenders have a one way track to a cell," Ms Fleming said.
Ms Fleming set a non parole period of 18 months.
