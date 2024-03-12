Next generation of South Coast swimming stars shine at Dapto Pool

The next Emma McKeon or Mack Horton may have been spotted at Dapto Pool on Tuesday.
More than 600 boys and girls took part in the South Coast Schools Sports Association's annual swimming carnival for primary school aged students on Tuesday, March 12.
There were plenty of great individual and team performances, highlighted by Corrimal East Public School student Ciara Nixon recording wins in all of her events.
Tuesday's event was held one day after about 400 local high school students took centre stage for their 2024 carnival in Dapto.
South Coast School Sports Association executive officer Meegan Dignam said both events were a great success.
"It's been a big couple of days," she said.
"We cover from Helensburgh and Stanwell Park down to the Victorian border, and out west to the Snowy Mountains, Goulburn, Crookwell and the Southern Highlands."
Mercury photographer Adam McLean was there to capture the action on Tuesday.
