Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra school girls urged to consider STEM career at BlueScope forum

OT
By Olivia Tollardo
March 13 2024 - 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panelists at the International Women's Day seminar spoke to high school students.
Panelists at the International Women's Day seminar spoke to high school students.

Illawarra students were urged to consider a career in STEM at an International Women's Day seminar hosted by BlueScope, which says it is keen to close its gender pay gap.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OT

Olivia Tollardo

Student Intern

Student at the University of Wollongong, currently in my final year of a Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (Sociology and Politics).

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.