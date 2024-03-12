Jury unable to reach a verdict on final charges in Dimeski trial

Warning: Distressing content
A jury has been unable to reach a verdict on the final three charges against Steve Dimeski.
Yesterday, the jury returned guilty verdicts in six of the nine charges however continued to deliberate on the final three on Tuesday morning.
By midday, the jury was unable to reach a verdict and a hung jury was declared.
Judge Sharon Harris set a sentence date of May 24.
Dimeski, 24, will be sentenced for three counts of sexually touch another person without consent, two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of aggravated sexual assault, inflict actual bodily harm.
The jury did not reach a verdict on the changes of sexual intercourse without consent, sexually touch another person without consent and attempted sexual intercourse without consent.
The jury's verdict finds Dimeski guilty of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents in Wollongong in 2021 and 2022.
The first incident occurred at the Novotel in February 2021.
The assault occurred after Dimeski exchanged social media details with a group of men and women he met at Mr Crown on February 14, 2021.
Dimeski was invited to a hotel room at the Novotel where he met with the group he met earlier.
After the meeting, most of the group headed back to the Crown Street nightclub while one woman in the group stayed to go to sleep. She later woke to Dimeski spooning her.
The woman said, "no, no" and pushed Dimeski away as he tried to kiss her, before he forced himself on top of her and sexually touched her.
Dimeski then digitally penetrated the woman before she grabbed her phone and ran to the hotel reception, where she stayed for over an hour.
The three offences of sexually touch another person without consent and single charge of aggravated sexual assault inflict actual bodily harm relate to this incident.
Dimeski was also found guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent relating to a separate incident in June 2022, when he raped a woman in the bathroom of the Bevanda Bar in Wollongong.
The three charges where the jury were unable to reach a verdict also relate to this incident.
The jury found that Dimeski did force the woman to perform oral sex on him, however were unable to reach a verdict on whether he - without her consent - kissed her breasts, digitally penetrated her and attempted to have anal sex with her.
