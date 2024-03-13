'I wasn't ready': Crim tells court why he took a hostage at gunpoint in Wollongong

A man who has been jailed for taking a hostage at gunpoint in North Wollongong has told a court of the trauma since the murder of his friend and cellmate, Michael Black.
Trevor Leal, 26, and Mr Black held up a Berkeley post office while armed with a replica gun and a knife in February 2020, making off with $1000 in cash.
The pair shared a cell at Parklea jail, until Mr Black was brutally stabbed to death two months later while waiting to appear in court via video link.
"No doubt it was a hugely traumatic event, not only was he a cellmate, but a good friend of Mr Black," defence barrister Matthew Barnes said.
Leal served his sentence for the robbery and was paroled in April 2022.
Six months later, Leal was back behind bars after he led police on a wild chase which ended with him taking a man hostage in a North Wollongong unit.
"I was using a fair bit of drugs in the couple of months leading up to it," Leal said during his sentence hearing at Wollongong District Court.
He said he "wasn't ready to change" his ways after his friend died.
Leal took a man hostage inside a Bourke Street unit about 11am on October 27, 2022, after he crashed into five vehicles while driving a stolen car through the Wollongong CBD.
Police had chased Leal to the street. He ditched the car, which crashed into a fence, and ran into the foyer of a unit block.
A massive tactical response was triggered, with the street blocked off for hours.
"The cops are coming, let me in, I have a gun," Leal said to a man who answered his knocks at the door.
"I have a hundred rounds, don't f--- with me."
The victim, who was at his friend's unit to pick up his belongings, was stuck inside with an armed Leal for the next five hours.
"Can I borrow your phone to call my family and tell them I love them? I don't think this is going to end well," Leal told the victim.
Leal spent the next 90 minutes on the phone to family members, and eventually switched from pointing his gun at the victim to pointing it at the door.
"Anybody that walks through this door is going to get a bullet in them," he said.
The victim managed to retrieve his phone from Leal and sent a text message to his brother, alerting him to what was happening inside.
"His (sic) got a .22 rifle cut down. Won't let me leave. Cops everywhere and the news," the text message read.
Leal repeatedly refused the victim's requests to leave, at one stage saying, "I have a feeling you will dob me in".
After tense negotiations, Leal eventually let the man leave unharmed and surrendered, emptying his ammunition onto the lounge room floor.
He pleaded guilty to seven offences, including detaining a person for an advantage and using a weapon to resist arrest.
Judge Sharon Harris said Leal's latest stint behind bars has come with further difficulties, including spending 13 months of it in protective custody after being seriously assaulted.
She described his offending as "unplanned, reckless behaviour" and accepted his remorse, however said his lengthy criminal record didn't afford him any leniency.
Leal was sentenced to seven years and six months' jail, with a non-parole period of four years and three months.
With time already served, he will become eligible for release in June 2027.
