Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'I wasn't ready': Crim tells court why he took a hostage at gunpoint in Wollongong

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 13 2024 - 6:56pm, first published 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevor Leal (right) after he took a man hostage in October 2022, with his slain cellmate Michael Black (inset). Pictures by ACM, file
Trevor Leal (right) after he took a man hostage in October 2022, with his slain cellmate Michael Black (inset). Pictures by ACM, file

A man who has been jailed for taking a hostage at gunpoint in North Wollongong has told a court of the trauma since the murder of his friend and cellmate, Michael Black.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.