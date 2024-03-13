Meet the Austinmer young gun taking the mountain biking world by storm

For Auden Raggett, there is no greater thrill than riding her mountain bike downhill - at serious pace.
The Austinmer rising star comes from a strong sporting pedigree and is showing real potential with her feet on the pedals.
Her mum Julie is an avid mountain bike rider and skier, while her dad Kenny spent years competing at some of Australia's biggest BMX competitions.
Now, it's their daughter's turn to grab the spotlight. The 11-year-old took up mountain biking two or three years ago and has taken to the sport like a duck to water.
Auden's highlights so far include claiming multiple podium finishes at last week's Thredbo Interschool Mountain Bike competition. She finished third in three events out of four, tasting success in the all-mountain, cannonball and pump track events.
"I was really happy with that, there were a lot of really nice and good riders. But I tried my hardest," the Austinmer Public School student told the Mercury.
"I got into mountain bike riding by riding with my mum and dad. I love when you jump and you can feel the flotation, and I really love how fast you can go.
"I would love to compete in more races and come first."
Auden and her family will now turn their attention towards more competitions, including next month's Chainless Champs in Thredbo.
Auden will continue to ride her bike a couple of times per week, while she continues to get monthly training under the guidance of Australian downhill MTB star Ellie Smith.
Kenny Raggett said Auden was showing great potential in the sport.
"It's great riding through the mountains and the hills, and experiencing it with my daughter. I'm struggling to keep up with her," he said with a laugh.
"She's got one bike that she's getting a little bit big for, so it will be time to upgrade soon. But she does have a BMX bike that she rides on the pump track, which was actually my signature frame from when I was sponsored for riding. I love that she's on that bike with my stickers.
"Auden is showing promise in the flow aspect, which is downhill with banked corners, or berms as we call them. She doesn't love pedalling, but she loves the speed. And she's getting more confident at jumping.
"But it's going fast downhill and (navigating) the corners that she really excels at."
