Truck driver charged over fatal Bulli Pass crash

The removalist truck driver who was behind the wheel in the deadly Bulli Pass crash that killed his co-worker and severely injured another woman has been charged.
Police officers attended a Western Sydney home yesterday, Tuesday March 12 where they arrested the 39-year-old man.
The man was taken to Penrith police station and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous, negligent driving - occasioning death, and negligent driving - occasioning grievous bodily harm.
He was granted bail and will appear in Wollongong Local Court in June.
Just before 2pm on Friday, February 16, the Hino truck the man was driving with two of his workmates in the front cab crashed into a BMW SUV heading north on Lawrence Hargrave drive.
Mikaio Isaako, 43, was thrown from the truck cab, and died at the scene, while his brother Robert Isaako, 40, suffered life threatening injuries.
Paramedics treated all of the crash victims at the scene before they were airlifted to separate hospitals around Sydney.
Robert Isaako remains in hospital following surgery.
A Canberra woman driving the BMW also suffered severe injuries and remains in hospital in Sydney.
The 39-year-old driver was released from Westmead Hospital after surgery.
The road remained closed for hours following the crash as detectives from the Crash Investigation Unit gathered evidence.
The truck was taken for further mechanical examinations.
