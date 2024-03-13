Homestead-style living at its best

8 beds | 4 baths | 4 cars
Words like 'grand' and 'impressive' barely begin to describe a property as remarkable as this one - with its six-bedroom main house, separate two-bedroom ground-floor dwelling and classically luxurious feel, it's truly in a league of its own.
Set high atop a parcel of about three-quarters of an acre, the property offers a wonderful country lifestyle with lush green views of the ocean and green hills.
One of the favourite things in this home is the light and airy kitchen. It has ample storage and preparation space and room for informal dining. It also has bi-fold windows to the pretty gardens.
For those who love to entertain, this is the home for you. The incredible, moody and intimate dining room is the ideal setting for hosting memorable dinner parties.
Then there is the billiard room with a wet bar; it's been built to party.
The living areas, the high cathedral ceilings, and the space and openness of this quality-built home are all nestled amongst tranquil gardens, providing a peaceful private world of their own.
All eight bedrooms are spacious and enjoy impressive vistas.
The spacious main quarters provide the ultimate sanctuary, complete with a dressing room and ensuite. There is even a yoga room.
The executive office is impressive, the family room is stunning, and there's a peaceful separate lounge full of sunshine.
With a large triple garage, carport and loads of parking areas, this home has wonderful storage and workbench areas as well.
The level, two-bedroom self-contained dwelling is perfect for so many uses and also opens to restful gardens.
This is an exquisite and unique opportunity for large families or multiple generations.
The property can also provide an income stream. You can live in the main home while using the second for guests and/or a holiday let.
The location lends itself to an idyllic lifestyle. It's only minutes from the gorgeous township of Kiama and its cafes, shops, picturesque harbour and pristine beaches.
Schools, the station, and the harbour are all nearby, and Kendalls and Surf Beach are easy distances away.
This exclusive cul-de-sac address is also footsteps from Waabie Reserve and walking tracks.
Here is a beautiful family home that will capture your heart and be the perfect setting for making so many lifelong memories.
Homes of this calibre are few and far between, and it needs to be seen to be fully appreciated.
Call Helena or Greg Crumpton today to make an appointment to view.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.