Man stabbed victim with beer bottle in Barrack Heights street fight

A man has admitted to stabbing another with a beer bottle during a frenzied New Year's street fight in Barrack Heights.
Jason Weldon, 26, faced Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to reckless wounding.
Tendered court documents state Weldon flagged down a taxi in the early hours of January 1, 2023, which already had a passenger inside who was en route to a home on Denison Avenue.
The driver allowed Weldon in the taxi with the intention of dropping off the other passenger first.
An argument erupted between the driver and the other passenger about the taxi fare when they arrived at the Barrack Heights address, prompting a group of the passenger's friends to come outside.
The group approached the taxi and began arguing with and assaulting Weldon, who was in the front passenger seat.
CCTV from inside the taxi showed a woman and a man punching Weldon in the head several times each. As the taxi drove away, Weldon shouted a warning from the window: "I'm coming back here with the boys".
Weldon returned to the home with two men about 9.30am and shouted, "Get the f--- down here, I've come with my boys, now you don't want to do shit".
The man who punched Weldon came downstairs and a street fight erupted. Weldon and a co-accused struck the man several times, while a third unknown man stood and watched the attack unfold.
Weldon picked up a glass beer bottle from the ground and repeatedly swung it at the man's ribs, causing several deep wounds.
Weldon and the third unknown man stood on the road as one of them yelled, "That's what you get".
The victim was taken to Shellharbour Hospital with lacerations to his arms, chest, back and neck. A six millimetre foreign object was also removed from his body.
Police established a crime scene and found the broken glass bottle on the road. Court documents state some of the injuries may have resulted from blunt force caused by Weldon's co-accused.
Weldon will receive his date for sentence next month.
