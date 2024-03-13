Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man stabbed victim with beer bottle in Barrack Heights street fight

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
March 13 2024 - 6:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Weldon. Picture from Facebook
Jason Weldon. Picture from Facebook

A man has admitted to stabbing another with a beer bottle during a frenzied New Year's street fight in Barrack Heights.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.