'Dehumanising' search for work as Wollongong job market dries up

The loss of 12,800 part time jobs in January drove a record high unemployment rate for the Illawarra.
While full time employment rose by 8000 jobs, this was offset by the large drop in part-time roles.
University of Wollongong Professor Martin O'Brien said the figures represented a "perfect storm" in the region's labour market.
"The main thing is part time casual jobs associated with the Christmas rush disappearing causing a dramatic fall in part time employment," he said.
While Professor O'Brien cautioned that the monthly employment data for a single region had to be taken with a grain of salt due to the small sample size, the rise to an unemployment rate of 8.7 per cent indicated the Illawarra was returning to its long term average after an unusually low unemployment rate following the COVID pandemic.
"Our unemployment rates are a little bit higher than what we might see in NSW generally and particularly Sydney," he said.
"It might just be a correction going back to the norm that we would expect. It was very rare for us to be under five per cent [unemployment]."
One of those looking for a job is art theory PhD graduate Aneshka Mora.
Dr Mora completed her doctorate at UOW last year and said this year the academic job market had dried up.
"I finished my last teaching gig at UOW last November, and since that point I have not been able to secure any work.
"In terms of the professional and academic positions in the field of art at UOW, it's extremely scarce."
As unemployment has shot up, services supporting those out of work or looking to save have seen demand rise as well.
Professor O'Brien said the pain was particularly being felt by employee households with mortgages as interest rates and inflation have combined to squeeze household budgets.
"Inflation was hard enough on the cost of living to begin with, but those people paying off mortgages get the double whammy with the interest rates as well."
Professor O'Brien said there was a lag in the impact of interest rate rises, with the November bump being felt now, and there was little respite in store for this year with rents and interest rates unlikely to significantly drop.
Having applied for casual academic roles around Australia, many of which are not formally advertised and rely on one's contact in the sector, Dr Mora said the experience of completing the requirements to access JobSeeker was a "dehumanising" process.
"You are painted with a broad brush of you're lazy or malfunctioning or not good enough," they said.
"Teaching is my passion and I love research, I love writing and ideas and working through ideas with young folks. Going through the process of Workforce Australia is really dehumanising."
