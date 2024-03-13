All the action from Sam Goodman's first Wollongong headliner at the WEC

The build-up has been cloaked in animosity, but Wollongong's Sam Goodman and cocky Victorian opponent Mark Schleibs will finally settle their differences in the ring at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Wednesday night.
Currently ranked No. 1 with the IBF and WBO, Goodman will start a pronounced favourite in the bout he hopes will be a lead-in to a mega-showdown with Japanese undisputed super-bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue later this year.
Schleibs will be looking to spoil all those plans, vowing to knock Goodman out and silence a crowd he's been keen to antagonise in the build-up.
The undercard sees a host of other local hopes in action, with Zeke Campbell kicking off the pay-per-view card at 7pm against MMA convert Laban Stringer. Keiraville-trained Travis Druce will also be looking to upset veteran super-welterweight gate-keeper Koen Mazoudier.
Blink and you might miss the heavyweight showdown between iron-chinned Kiwi Kiki Luetele and Cameroonian wrecking machine Arsene Fosso, while Issac Hardman has promised to sink some tins with Goodman's 'mad bunch' supporter crew if he can see off tough Venezuelan Endry Saavedra in the co-main event.
