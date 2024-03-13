Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

Heartache, lost cash as UOW international students' visas rejected in droves

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 13 2024 - 7:31pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prashant was accepted to study at the University of Wollongong but had his visa rejected, for reasons unknown to him. Graphic by ACM
Prashant was accepted to study at the University of Wollongong but had his visa rejected, for reasons unknown to him. Graphic by ACM

Prospective international students have left jobs, taken out loans worth thousands of dollars and turned to family and friends to support them to study in Australia, all for naught, with reportedly hundreds of hopeful students having their visas rejected by the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Education

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.