Heartache, lost cash as UOW international students' visas rejected in droves

Prospective international students have left jobs, taken out loans worth thousands of dollars and turned to family and friends to support them to study in Australia, all for naught, with reportedly hundreds of hopeful students having their visas rejected by the Australian Department of Home Affairs.
Prashant - who asked for his last name not to be used - was accepted to study at the University of Wollongong for a combined masters in Business Analytics and Project Management.
Prashant left his job as an analyst in a financial firm in India to be able to travel to Australia and study in person in Wollongong.
The 26-year-old took out loans to cover the cost of applications and to have enough money to meet Australia's strict visa requirements, which require hopeful students to be able to show they can cover the cost of living in Australia.
After a lengthy wait, Prashant's visa was rejected by the Department of Home Affairs, leaving him out of pocket to the tune of over $4000 after the cost of application fees, foreign exchange fees and non-refundable deposits.
Wollongong-based international student advocate Navneet Mittal said he was aware of more than 100 international students who had their visas rejected prior to starting the current semester.
Mr Mittal primarily works with students from students from the subcontinent and the Middle East and said the rejection rate this year was well beyond the usual rejection rate.
"They're rejecting the visas left, right and centre."
UOW did not respond to questions about how many students who were due to commence their studies this semester had their visas rejected but a spokesperson said now was a "very dynamic stage of the student recruitment cycle.
"Many students are still deciding whether to proceed with their enrolment for Autumn Session, whether to defer, or whether to study full- or part-time. Others are still working through their study options."
Shredda Ram Reedy was hoping by now to be attending her first classes as part of an MBA in business analytics at Flinders University in Adelaide.
But after completing her documentation in January this year, she is yet to receive a visa.
The median processing time for a student visa is 21 days, according to the Department of Home Affairs website.
Without a visa, Ms Reedy's offer of enrollment was deferred by her university, in the hope that she can begin classes in semester two, but she is not so hopeful.
"I'm stuck between nowhere, I'm stuck in a huge loophole."
According to reports published in the Sydney Morning Herald, UOW and Flinders University are both Level 2 universities.
The Department of Home Affairs does not release a university's risk rating, but it is understood that universities that are tier two, such as UOW, are treated with more scrutiny than Level 1 universities, which includes the likes of the University of Sydney, University of NSW and Australian National University.
The UOW spokesperson said the university welcomed the government's approach to ensure applications were of a high quality and that each student studying in Australia was a genuine student.
"This continuous monitoring and adjustment activity is a normal approach across the Australian university sector where international students play an important role, not just due to the contribution international students make to the Australian economy, but also the significant contribution international students make to Australia's social and cultural capital."
Ms Reedy was aware of the split assessment system, but asked why genuine applicants were being punished for the perception of risk at their chosen university.
"That isn't my problem," he said.
In December last year, a ministerial direction formalised the focus on low-risk institutions.
Students applying to Level 1 universities would be prioritised.
The evidence level index is weighted based upon the rate of visa cancellations, rate of refusals due to fraud, non fraud related refusals, and students subsequently becoming unlawful non citizens or applying for protection visas.
The UOW spokesperson said it had recently been informed there was an "elevated risk of non-genuine applications".
"UOW is adjusting processes related to admission and genuine temporary entrant screening processes in response to this."
Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes said the government was focused on the integrity of the migration system.
"Making sure that people that do come to study here are actually studying, they're not doing things that they shouldn't be and they shouldn't be exploited either," she said.
Mr Mittal said he understood that Australia had to make changes to address fraudulent student applications, but with many genuine students getting caught out in the process it was damaging Australia's reputation as the location of choice for international students.
"Now people are afraid to apply, they are saying we will not apply to Australia because they might not get the visa and lose $4000," he said.
"It is better to go to a country like the UK, US or Canada, where you will get a visa."
Having had his visa rejected, Prashant is back applying for jobs and weighing up whether to study in another country. But his parents, who are elderly, are still struggling to come to terms with what happened.
"There is a lot of silence at home, they were so hopeful things might work out for me."
