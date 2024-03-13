Teen pilot killed in Camden crash assessed as competent before tragedy

A 16-year-old student pilot killed in a crash north-west of Wollongong this year was on his first solo flight in that plane, a new report has revealed.
On Wednesday the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) released a preliminary report into the crash, which occurred on the afternoon of January 24 this year near Camden Airport.
Before the crash, the boy undertook a flight with the instructor on board, completing four different landing approaches although he requested to retry one as, the instructor reported, he was not happy with his attempt.
ATSB director of transport safety, Dr Stuart Godley, said the instructor reported that the student "demonstrated exceptional aircraft handling proficiency".
"The instructor assessed them as competent and ready for their first solo in the Cessna 172," Dr Godley said.
The student was cleared for take-off shortly after 3pm and crashed at high speed less than four minutes later.
He died at the scene and the plane was destroyed.
The boy had gained over six hours' experience in the Cessna 172, and accumulated more than 51 hours' experience on a Recreational Aviation Australia pilot certificate, including over four hours of solo flight.
The ATSB's preliminary report does not contain any analysis or findings, which will be outlined in the final report.
So far the agency's investigation of the incident has included an examined the wreckage and accident site, interviews, the collection of documentation, and analysis of video recordings.
On-site investigation of the engine did not reveal any mechanical issues, and there was no evidence the plane began to break up in flight, nor any airframe or control defects.
The investigation continues.
"Should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so appropriate and timely safety action can be taken," Dr Godley said.
