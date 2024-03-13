Look who's at the WEC for Sam Goodman's fight night

It's fight night in Wollongong and crowds have descended on WIN Entertainment Centre for the Sam Goodman and Mark Schleibs showdown.
Wollongong's Goodman and cocky Victorian opponent Schleibs are finally settling their differences in the ring on Wednesday, March 13.
The undercard sees a host of other local hopes in action, with Zeke Campbell kicking off the pay-per-view card at 7pm against MMA convert Laban Stringer. Keiraville-trained Travis Druce will also be looking to upset veteran super-welterweight gate-keeper Koen Mazoudier.
Follow our live blog for all the action throughout the night.
