Campbell kicks off Goodman card with victory for the Wollongong locals

Wollongong rising star Zeke Campbell made a literal fine fist of his pay-per-view debut on Wednesday night, out-slugging game Melbournian Laban Stringer over six rounds at the WEC.
The 20-year-old NSW welterweight champion claimed five of the six rounds on two cards, with the third judge giving the local four of the six for a unanimous decision victory.
In front of a parochial Wollongong crowd, Stringer proved game, keeping Campbell on the ropes for much of the fight, but the local proved more than comfortable at close quarters throughout.
Barring a decent hook that saw him briefly wobbled in the third round, Campbell never looked like surrendering his undefeated record as he moved to 5-0.
"He said he was coming for a war and he definitely came for a war, it was a good tough six rounds," Campbell said.
"I was just a bit more skillfull, a bit more powerful, a bit too slick for him and just took him to school a little bit. That's boxing.
"I definitely felt a few shots he threw, but I just stuck in there. That's my toughness, you need more than one or two to get me out of there.
"I felt quite comfortable fighting off the ropes, if I didn't feel comfortable I wouldn't have been there. I got the job done, 5-0 and onto the next."
In front of a big home crowd, and much larger TV audience, Campbell said the performance shows he's ready for whatever is put in front of him.
"It was definitely the biggest crowd I've fought on so far and I think it just made me switch on a bit more," Campbell said.
"The bigger the crowd the more I come alive.
"I was pretty happy with my performance. I could have got off the ropes a little bit, but I got the job done and put on a performance that let everyone know what I can do.
"I showed I can box if I want a box, if it's a war I love a war. Whatever's next is whatever my coach and my team decide.
"Whatever they come up with, I'm down, I'm ready."
Both men promised it wouldn't last long and it proved the case, with Scott ending the bout with a counter-left to the temple of his much bigger opponent in the second round.
Leilua could not regain his feet having been picked apart in the opening round by a sharp-looking Scott, who subsequently called out AFL great Barry Hall.
It remains to be seen whether the former Coleman Medallist answers the call, but Scott showed enough to suggest he won't be one-and-done in the ring.
In an absolute war in the co-main event, Mexican-based Venezuelan Edry Saavedre produced a stunning stoppage of world-rated Hardman.
In a back-and-forth war that looked even through eight rounds, Saavedra - a $5 outsider with the bookies - unleashed a flurry late in round eight.
It came after the 10-second warning, with Hardman desperate to survive but giving referee Les Fear no choice but to step in.
The official time of stoppage was 2.99 but you couldn't criticise Fear for calling it with Hardman out on his feet.
Having looked to reboot a world-title push, it'll be a case of back to the drawing board for the man from Caboolture.
No Limit CEO dangled the carrot of a potential bout with pay-per-view draw Nikita Tsyzu for the winner of the super-welterweight showdown.
Koen Mazoudier now sits in the box seat for the most sought-after fight on the domestic scene after claiming a fifth round TKO victory over Travis Druce.
The slick Druce started and looked to claim the opening round, but Mazoudier's experience told from there as he claimed the next three rounds.
He imposed his will further in the fifth, with Druce's coach Anthony Redward throwing in the towel after Mazoudier landed a hard left hook that wobbled his charge.
It was a good stoppage, with Druce no longer in the fight at that point, while it was an impressive first outing out of Joel Keegan's Complete Boxing stable that's also the home of Goodman.
