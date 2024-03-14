Crownview developer's delayed dreams for Gold Coast

While buyers in Crownview still can't move in, the developer's plans for two towers on the Gold Coast haven't even got off the ground yet.
Owners of apartments in the troubled Crown Street development have been waiting years to move in, in large part due to a range of defects uncovered by the NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler.
The wait has been too long for some, with a number of buyers now pushing to get their deposits back.
Meanwhile, developer Robert Huang is sitting on a large slice of real estate in Southport, just north of Surfers Paradise.
The plan is to built was has been tagged as The Pearl - two towers on a corner site just a block from the beach.
One is a 48-storey building known as Oxford on Scarborough with 324 units, shops and restaurants, while the other is Oxford on Queen boasting 259 apartments, childcare and a medical centre
The developer's website promises ocean and city views.
"The project is also designed with advanced and modern medical care centre and a multicultural childcare approved in the next door development and will become a landscape architecture with integrated functions of lifestyle living, working, studying and tourism," the website stated.
The land was reportedly bought for $12 million in 2015.
Development applications for the towers were approved by Gold Coast Council in 2016.
Since then, the approval for the Queen Street tower had lapsed and an application to extend it was lodged in 2022.
The two developments "will integrate to achieve the holistic vision for the subject site," a council report stated.
To tie the two developments together, the application approval was extended to 2028.
However, since that 2022 extension approval, no construction has begun on the the site, with existing businesses like a kebab store and migration agent operating.
