Ex-Finks bikie boss accused of kidnapping two women from Lake Heights

One of the Illawarra's most recognisable criminals has been hit with a dozen new charges after being accused of kidnapping and assaulting two women while armed with a loaded gun.
Troy Albert Fornaciari, whose array of colourful facial ink includes the words "Not Guilty" on his cheek, did not appear before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday when his fresh charges were briefly mentioned for the first time.
The one-time president of the fledgling Finks South Coast chapter remains behind bars at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre as he awaits sentence later this month for separate commercial meth supply and wounding offences.
Fornaciari is facing 12 fresh charges amid allegations he kidnapped two women from Lake Heights on January 15, 2022, and assaulted one of them by allegedly standing on her hand.
Police will allege Fornaciari allegedly took the women to a home in Cameron Crescent, Kiama Downs and threatened them with a loaded black handgun, endangering their safety.
The father-of-one is accused of further assaulting one of the women and occasioning actual bodily harm.
He is charged with possessing an unauthorised pistol, using an unauthorised pistol, possessing a loaded firearm and endangering life in a non-public place, carrying a firearm in a manner likely to injure a person, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, and two counts each of acquiring a pistol subject to a prohibition order, using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and taking and detaining a person with intent to commit a serious indictable offence.
The matter will be next mentioned on May 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.