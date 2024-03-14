Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ex-Finks bikie boss accused of kidnapping two women from Lake Heights

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
March 14 2024 - 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Troy Fornaciari, whose ink includes the words 'Tuff Luck' on his eyelids. Picture supplied
Troy Fornaciari, whose ink includes the words 'Tuff Luck' on his eyelids. Picture supplied

One of the Illawarra's most recognisable criminals has been hit with a dozen new charges after being accused of kidnapping and assaulting two women while armed with a loaded gun.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.