Man charged over armed robbery in Warrawong, alleged accomplice still wanted

A man will front court in April after police charged him over an armed robbery in Warrawong almost a year ago, but his alleged accomplice remains on the run.
Police attended a business in Kemblawarra Street just after 1pm on Tuesday, April 18 2023 in response to reports that two people had allegedly threatened a worker with a machete, assaulted him, and made off with his phone and cash in a stolen white Audi.
A crime scene was established and specialist forensic police examined the scene.
Then on Wednesday, March 13, officers attended a prison in Cessnock and charged a 39-year-old man with robbery in company, and taking and driving a conveyance without consent.
He will face Wollongong Local Court on April 17.
Police continue to appeal for information as they continue to investigate the incident and try to track down the second person allegedly involved in the crime.
The second person is described as a male, who at the time had his face covered and was wearing a black hoodie and yellow shoe laces.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
