Wanted Wednesday: police want your help finding these Illawarra people

The images of five people wanted for a range of offences across the Lake Illawarra Police District have been released.
Police are keen to track down the following people and are keen to hear from anyone with information that could help.
You're urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Kristine Krkovska is a 22-year-old wanted for alleged supply of drugs and participating in criminal group-related offences.
She is 150cm, of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police believe she hangs out at Warrawong, Lake Heights, Wollongong and surrounding suburbs.
Dean Lewis is a 41-year-old with an outstanding warrant for alleged driving and fraud-related offences.
Police understand he frequents Warrawong, Port Kembla and the surrounding suburbs.
Lewis is 175cm, of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.
Scott Harris has outstanding matters regarding alleged fraud and driving while suspended, police say.
The 45-year-old, who is 180cm with blonde hair and blue eyes, is known to frequent Shellharbour, Wollongong, Figtree and nearby suburbs.
Police have several outstanding warrants for 45-year-old Malcolm Clarke.
He's wanted for an alleged assault, contravening an AVO, allegedly assaulting police, high-range PCA, allegedly driving while suspended and other related offences.
Clarke, who is described as 170cm with light brown hair and hazel eyes, has been seen at Albion Park and Albion Park Rail.
Anthony Kirby is wanted on an alleged stealing-related matter.
Kirby, a 56-year-old, known around the Warrawong and Primbee areas, is 170cm with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
