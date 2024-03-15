Robberies, thefts from shops jump in the Illawarra

Robberies without weapons have spiked in the Illawarra, as new data reveals the number of these crimes have jumped by almost two-thirds in a year.
The latest quarterly report from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) shows the number of these crimes recorded by police in the region rose from 24 in 2022, to 39 in 2023 - a 62.5 per cent increase.
But at the same time, robberies involving weapons that were not firearms fell by almost 40 per cent.
Thefts from retail stores also saw a significant increase, rising by 28.8 per cent from 1129 incidents to 1454.
Incidents where people acted with intent to commit a crime - such as associating with criminals, behaving in a particular manner, or possessing certain tools, clothing or other material - soared by 80.9 per cent from 2022 to 2023 to hit 85.
There were 118 more incidents of apprehended violence order (AVO) breaches, an increase of over 15 per cent, while intimidation, stalking and harassment rose by 8 per cent.
Other crimes that increased included non-domestic violence related assault (7.9 per cent), possession and/or use of cannabis (23.4 per cent), possession and/or use of other drugs (19.9 per cent), and other drug offences, such as forging a prescription or possessing a drug utensil (49.6 per cent).
But offensive conduct was down 31.4 per cent, with the number of incidents dropping below 100 for the first time in at least five years.
The data for five-year trends delivered more positive news overall, with more offence categories experiencing a downward turn when looking at the average annual change.
The most significant changes were in transport regulatory offences, which were down on average 18.3 per cent each year since 2019; offensive language, which dropped an average of 15.3 per cent; and offensive conduct, which fell 12.3 per cent.
Other crimes that saw a decline included break-ins in homes (down an average 7.5 per cent each year); break-ins in non-dwellings (8 per cent); and vehicle thefts (2.6 per cent).
Thefts from both homes and people dropped, by 5.7 per cent and 7.4 per cent on average each year, respectively, as did other theft.
Malicious damage and trespassing incidents also dropped on average each year.
There were, however, some crimes that trended upwards.
While there was a small decline between 2022 and 2023, the number of sexual assaults over the past five years increased on average 8.7 per cent annually.
The use or possession of cocaine, narcotics and particularly other drugs (aside from ecstasy, amphetamines and cannabis) increased over the five years, as did liquor offences.
Incidents of bail breaches have grown, on average, 4 per cent each year since 2019.
