Police seeking information as bricks of cocaine continue to wash up on beaches

Bricks of cocaine are still getting discovered on NSW beaches, with over 250 kilograms of the drug found in the past three months.
Police continue to investigate the source of the drug, and are appealing to the public for any information as they reveal the bricks had only been in the water for a matter of weeks.
At least one block of cocaine was discovered in the Illawarra, when Wollongong resident Dr Rob Goodfellow came across a rubber-coated item on City Beach in early January.
That came a little over two weeks after the first brick suspicious package was found on Magenta Beach on the Central Coast on the night of December 22.
The Organised Crime Squad began an investigation five days later, after more packages were discovered.
That investigation has since involved specialist resources from across the NSW Police Force, including PolAir and Marine Area Command, as well as the Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force, and Surf Life Saving NSW.
Since December 256 kilograms of cocaine have washed up on NSW beaches, most recently on March 11 at Nambucca Heads.
Organised Crime Squad commander, Detective Superintendent Peter Faux, said detectives believed the cocaine had been in the ocean for up to several weeks before washing ashore.
"Our detectives have analysed tides as well as barnacle growth on the packages to determine the blocks were only in the water a short amount of time before washing ashore - no more than six weeks," he said.
"With this new information we're urging the public to continue coming forward in assisting our investigation, by providing information and continuing to report the discovery of the packages."
The bricks have had various labels, including Tesla, Zoe, and R-Z.
Detective Superintendent Faux reminded the public that drug possession was a criminal offence.
