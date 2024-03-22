Elossa Fitness helps older people stay active and stronger for life Advertising Feature

Lilliana Barone, founder of Elossa Fitness, says that as we age it's important to incorporate regular exercise, engage with our community and keep our sense of fun in order to create a more active and stronger version of ourselves. Picture supplied

Would you consider yourself an active and strong person?

As we get older most of us start to be less active, and we probably don't feel as strong as when we were younger.

Research shows that most people lose about 1% to 2% of their muscle mass and function each year from the age of 40 onwards.

From the age of 50 we start losing bone faster than we can build it.

One of the greatest challenges of aging is the depletion of muscle mass and bone density, leading to poorer health.

The process of losing muscle mass is called 'sarcopenia' and the loss of bone density is called 'osteoporosis' and both pose risks as we age.

In fact in scientific literature the term 'osteosarcopenia' has been coined referring to the double jeopardy of these two conditions.

However, its not all bad news.

Research shows that by being active and keeping strong, we can not only delay but reverse this.

Regular exercise, particularly strength training and weight-bearing exercises, can help counteract this decline by stimulating muscle growth and strengthening bones, says Lilliana Barone, founder of Elossa Fitness a specialised gym for over 60s.

"Evidence shows that if you start living a healthy lifestyle earlier in life, you have a better chance of staying healthy as you get older - and it is never too late to start," Lilliana said.

From March 11-24 NSW celebrated the Annual Seniors Festival and this year's theme was "Reach Beyond".

This reminds us that challenging ourselves to do more should not be limited by age.

In fact, one of the keys to healthy aging is to keep our body and mind active as we age.

"As a population we are living longer which is great, but we want to be living longer and healthier," says Lilliana.

"We are adding years to our life, but we also want to add life to our years.

"I believe that ageing well is about taking a holistic approach that encompasses not only physical health but also mental and cognitive health."

Keeping active, fostering and maintaining social connections, engaging in hobbies, being involved in your community are all factors that play a role in healthy ageing.

Having fun and feeling safe and supported are important elements to starting and keeping regular healthy habits, such as exercise.

Elossa is a specialised Gym for over 60s that strives to provide a safe and supervised space where, no matter what level of fitness and no matter what age, members can combine strength, balance and cardio training to become healthier and stronger.

An expert team of exercise physiologists safely challenge members to reach their goals.

"It's not only exercise", says Lilliana.

"At Elossa we also encourage social connection and a sense of fun which is also important in the holistic approach to healthy ageing."

