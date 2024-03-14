Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup squad ready to roll first up off a spell

They've been so slick this season that the only thing capable of halting the Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup side's momentum was last week's bye.
Courtney Crawford's side will resume this week from top spot on the ladder after handing the Roosters Indigenous Academy their first defeat in one and a half seasons a fortnight ago.
Star centre Indie Bostock had a double as the Steelers piled on five tries and conceded just the lone four-pointer to a team that had posted more than 200 points in its previous outings this year.
The 28-6 victory leaves the Steelers unbeaten with three regular season games remaining, and puts them in prime position as finals loom.
"The girls were excited by the challenge just to kind of see where we were at," Crawford said.
"We had a big emphasis on making sure we're sticking to our structures and not letting the game kind of over-awe us.
"Very early in the game we did that, Kasey Reh was exceptional in that 20 minutes she was on the field. She changed the game for us there.
"Once momentum was in our hands, we controlled the game really well. They're an impressive outfit, the Roosters, they went through undefeated last year, so that's no easy feat.
"We knew that we'd have to be up for the challenge and we'd have to put our bodies in front and wear some big shots early.
"Once fatigue came into the game we thought that we could really get over the top of them and we executed that game plan really well."
They'll return to action against the bottom-placed Dragons on Saturday, with games to come against Penrith and Cronulla who both sit outside of finals contention.
The run puts them well in the frame to claim the silverware the club last held in 2019 spearheaded by the likes of Maddie Weatherall and Teagan Berry.
There's plenty of work to be done before they earn that crack, but Crawford is glad to have avoided the early-season hiccups that even the most talent-stacked teams can be vulnerable to.
"I'm definitely very pleased with where we're at," Crawford said.
"Everyone knows that there's talent in this squad, but they're also very new to the game, and for some of these girls it's their first real rep season.
"The way that some of those girls have stepped up and really developed, and just how we've come together as a team has really shown in the games so far.
"Our destiny's kind of in our own hands now, but any team in this competition is good enough to beat you on their day.
"While we're on the top, we're going to be the head-hunted so we need to be getting better every week leading into the pointy end of the season.
"As long as we can do that, come the end of the season those results should hopefully be in our favour."
The Steelers take on the Dragons in an intriguing quadruple-header at Kogarah on Saturday, with all eight sides funnelling into the St George Illawarra NRL and NRLW systems.
The SG Ball clash promises to be a belter and will see coaches Shaun Timmins and Willie Talau - both members of Shane Flanagan's top-grade staff - go head to head in a third versus fifth clash.
Timmins' side bounced back from their first loss of the season to Penrith a fortnight ago with an impressive 32-24 win over the Warriors in New Zealand.
A win would all but book a finals berth for the Steelers, with Brad Reh's fourth-placed 4-1 Lisa Fiaola Cup side in the same boat heading into the weekend.
