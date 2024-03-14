Nine sick dogs rescued after being found in squalid East Corrimal home

An elderly pensioner has been convicted after nine of his small dogs were found covered in fleas and living in squalid conditions at his East Corrimal home.
John Potter, 82, sat on his walker and sobbed at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to committing an act of cruelty and four counts of failing to provide vet treatment.
RSPCA inspectors received complaints about Potter's dogs and could smell a "very strong odour of animal waste" when they approached his front door on December 13, 2023.
Potter wouldn't allow them entry into the home due to it being "too messy".
The inspectors returned with police later that day after applying for a search warrant due to concerns over two small dogs that came to the door with significant fur loss and inflamed skin.
"An assessment of the living conditions confirmed the animals and defendant were living in appallingly unhygienic conditions where there was almost no surface inside the home that didn't have animal waste on it," tendered court documents state.
"There were parts of the floor that were caked with inches of animal waste."
Household rubbish was also strewn across the floor.
Nine dogs were found, with all of them covered in dirt and fleas. Potter agreed to surrender seven of the dogs, but expressed he wished to keep Misty and Marley.
He added that he previously got a mobile groomer to visit the home, however stopped after the pandemic.
All dogs were seized and taken to a shelter where they received treatment for chronic flea allergy dermatitis, which caused alopecia for some.
One of the dogs was treated for a toenail that was so overgrown it was growing back into the dog's paw pad and had pierced the skin.
Each dog required twice weekly baths and medication, with their conditions improved by the end of January. A veterinary report concluded the dogs were in pain for weeks prior to examination.
The magistrate acknowledged Potter was unable to keep up with maintaining his home and caring for his pets.
"I can see how distraught you are about this," Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said.
"I know that's very sad but ... you aren't in a position to look after animals anymore."
Potter was banned from owning animals for five years, and was ordered to pay $4,900 to reimburse the RSPCA for vet treatment they provided.
He was placed on a 12-month conditional release order for 12 months, with a conviction recorded.
