Key players that need to step up for the Illawarra cricket semifinalists

A repeat of last year's Cricket Illawarra grand final is on the cards heading into this Saturday's semifinals.
But defending champions Northern Districts Butchers will have to beat this season's minor premiers Keira at Keira Village Park to take care of their end of the bargain.
Last season's runners-up Wollongong will also have their work cut out against a University outfit which excelled to finish second in the regular season.
As is the case in most big games, big players need to step up.
It's no different on Saturday.
These are the players that need to shine for their teams to fire.
Zach Churchill (Keira Lions):
Naturally there were a number of players throughout the season which helped the Lions win 12 games and lose only two games all season.
Mitch Hearn, the Cattle brothers Ryan and Blake and captain Rhys Voysey have been influential throughout the season.
But it's fair to say Zach Churchill, who joined the Lions this season from Wests Illawarra, has been a revelation for Keira.
The top-order batsman has added experience and plenty of steel to the Lions' batting. Just as importantly he has added plenty of runs. In his 22 games he has scored 6038 runs at an average of 43.43, with a top score of 131.
Xavier Mcdevitt (Northern Districts):
Like their opponents Keira, the Butchers have plenty of firepower in their team.
In fact the defending champions are perhaps the hottest team in the competition right now, and head into the semifinal riding an eight-game winning streak.
This run has been led by captain Sam Hobson, Mason Broadhead and Jackson Stewart.
But Hobson was right to say recently in the Mercury that the Butchers were a much better team since the return of left-arm spinner Xavier Mcdevitt.
Jono Rose (University):
A lot of players have definitely contributed heavily to University's success this season.
Luke Huard and Alec Dobson have been tremendous at the top of the order while captain Angus Cumming has contributed plenty with bat and ball.
Darcy Knight and Tharanga Mathangadeera also took plenty of wickets.
But its Jono Rose who the young Students rely on most. When Rose is amongst the runs, Uni often win.
Toby Dodds (Wollongong):
Wollongong captain Toby Dodds is one of the competition's best all-rounders but unfortunately hasn't been able to bowl this campaign due to injury.
Nevertheless his value to the Lighthouse Keepers as a batsman and leader is still invaluable.
Dodds, Jayden Zahra-Smith, Ethan Debono and co will be keen to go one better than last year and win Wollongong's first title in over 50 years.
