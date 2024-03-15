Illawarra childcare worker sacked after force-feeding baby

A seasoned Illawarra childcare worker lost her job after she pulled an infant's head back in a moment of "frustration" and clipped him on the cheek after he refused to eat his food.
The woman, in her 60s, walked from Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday without a conviction after pleading guilty to a single count of common assault.
CCTV cameras inside the Wollongong childcare centre she worked at showed her feeding a one-year-old boy who was in a high chair next to other children in the kitchen about 1pm on November 16, 2023.
The worker attempted to give him another spoonful of food, however he refused and turned his head away, prompting her to "forcefully" pull his head back to feed him.
She then squeezed his cheeks to force his mouth open. She shoved the food into his mouth and he began to cry, spilling food from his mouth and onto himself.
The woman cleaned the baby's shoulders then "clipped his cheek with two fingers".
She spoke to the baby and clipped him on the chin and cheek more with her finger, before continuing to clean his legs of food.
The incident happened in front of two other workers who filed a report.
She was suspended from working the next day and police attended the child's parents' home, with the child appearing fine with no visible injury.
Police spoke with the worker at her home who told them, "23 years I have never done that" and explained she was "frustrated".
In court, her lawyer said the incident occurred during a period of heavy workload in an understaffed industry.
"She maintained her role by cleaning the child," the lawyer said, adding she had suffered the consequences of losing her employment.
Other colleagues had described her as dedicated and nurturing, the lawyer said.
"I am satisfied this behaviour is out of character and not consistent with this level of service you provide," Magistrate Michael O'Brien said.
The woman was placed on a conditional release order for six months, with no conviction recorded.
An apprehended violence order was fixed to protect the baby for two years.
