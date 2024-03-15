Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Stage set for Figtree Football Club's annual Duane Arnold Memorial Day

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated March 15 2024 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Figtree Football Club's (from left) Ralph Harrison, Paul Middleton and John McCormack look forward to Saturday's memorial day in honour of the late Duane Arnold (inset). Picture by Sylvia Liber
Figtree Football Club's (from left) Ralph Harrison, Paul Middleton and John McCormack look forward to Saturday's memorial day in honour of the late Duane Arnold (inset). Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Illawarra football community will rally together to celebrate the life of one of Figtree's favourite sons on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.