Stage set for Figtree Football Club's annual Duane Arnold Memorial Day

The Illawarra football community will rally together to celebrate the life of one of Figtree's favourite sons on Saturday.
The stage is set for Figtree Football Club to hold its annual Duane Arnold Memorial Day at Harry Graham Park, which features several local over-35 men's teams playing in a round-robin competition.
A popular club member and over-35s player at Figtree FC, Duane Arnold was tragically killed in a road crash at Unanderra in September 2017.
Arnold was 42 years old.
The first memorial day in his honour was held the following year at Figtree, and the event has become a fixture on the South Coast sporting calendar.
"It's an important occasion for the club," Figtree FC vice-president Paul Masters told the Mercury.
"Duane played for the club for about 10 years. I wouldn't say he was a massive, out-there character in the club, but he was certainly one of those quiet, hard working guys who were always willing to help out. He really loved his football.
"The day's format has changed a little bit, but it's basically a round-robin comp for as many teams as we can fit in on the day - which is generally around eight. We will then have semi-finals and finals."
