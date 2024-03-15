Ten years' jail for man who ferociously bashed Adina Hotel receptionist

A man's life has been forever altered after he was randomly, ferociously bashed while he manned the front desk at a Wollongong CBD hotel.
Amos Baker, who worked as a nighttime receptionist at Adina Hotel on Market Street, manages a significant acquired brain injury after being attacked on August 30, 2022.
He was placed in an induced coma for some months and stayed in hospital until January 2023 as he recovered from several surgeries.
Mr Baker can no longer eat his favourite foods, and can no longer ride his motorbike. His rehabilitation is ongoing.
The attacker, Joshua Denniss, 40, bowed his head at Wollongong District Court on Friday as Judge Sharon Harris read out her sentence.
He pleaded guilty in the local court to wounding with intent to grievous bodily harm.
Denniss consumed 20 beers and 10 cocktails before going to the hotel in the early hours of the morning, and lashed out at Mr Baker when he refused him going up to a room.
The criminal responded with "sustained and ferocious violence", punching Mr Baker in the head more than 30 times, even while the receptionist lay motionless on the ground and unable to defend himself.
The judge said Mr Baker made "soul-wrenching attempts to move or get up" but fell back to the floor due to the "brutal and unrelenting" nature of the bashing.
She refused to play CCTV footage of the incident in open court due to it being so harrowing.
Denniss blacked out during the incident but said he "woke up" on top of Mr Baker. He ran to Wollongong police station, covered in blood, and said, "I've murdered someone."
Police rushed to the hotel and found Mr Baker on the floor with extensive, significant facial fractures, sinus fractures, a significant tongue wound, and bleeding on the brain.
Paramedics took him to Wollongong Hospital where he was placed him into an induced coma.
He received several operations over the following months, including for staph infection and leaking wounds, and continues to suffer brain impairment.
Mr Baker receives hours of assistance from an array of medical professionals per week to manage his complicated medical needs. The court process has caused him great anxiety, the judge said.
Denniss apologised to the victim in court, saying he was sorry for causing his injuries.
Judge Harris pointed to Denniss' extensive criminal record, including when he was sentenced to five years' jail for a domestic violence offence in 2018.
Denniss had been released from a Queensland prison just a week prior to the August 2022 bashing.
The judge was guarded about his prospects of rehabilitation, noting he relapsed into drug use following many attempts to get clean.
"His rehabilitation should be encouraged, if not for him, then the community," Judge Harris said.
Denniss was jailed for 10 years and six months, with a non-parole period of seven years.
With time already served, Denniss will become eligible for release in August 2029.
