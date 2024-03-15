Figtree 'notorious' as car-centric suburb, says city council candidate

Figtree resident Lisa Csapo just wants a safer way for her child to cross a busy road on the way to school.
To get to Lindsay Park Public School her son has to cross Uralba Street and, while there is a pedestrian refuge in the middle of the road, Ms Csapo felt it still wasn't the safest option for primary school-aged kids.
"The only way we can get to the school if we walk, ride or scooter is to have to cross this road," Ms Csapo said.
"In the morning, particularly at school drop-off time, because there's a huge volume of cars that are travelling through here all the time, we could be standing here waiting for ages to cross safely.
"And because it's primary school students, they're not as aware as us. It's about their safety and being able to get to school without fear of potentially being hit by a car."
She'd like the council to install a zebra crossing at the site and consider a lollipop person in the mornings and afternoons.
For Wollongong City Council Ward 2 candidate Kit Docker, it was an indication of how car-centric the suburb was.
"The council's made it abundantly clear that in many parts of Figtree - and it's notorious in Figtree - if you don't drive, too bad. This area isn't for you," Mr Docker said.
He wanted to see adequate footpaths and safe crossings in the suburb to allow people with mobility issues, children and parents with prams to walk around.
Mr Docker said other streets in the suburb, like Bellevue Road, were lacking in footpaths, which caused problems for some residents - and forcing others to walk on the road.
"I've spoken to residents who live in that street, they can't walk on it." Mr Docker said.
"They use a mobility aid and they're reliant on their support worker to come around once a week so they can get out of the house.
"I spoke to one resident who moved into Bellevue Ave 50 years ago and he was told then there was going to be a footpath.
"But there still isn't a footpath now, now he's in his 80s, his wife's frail and in a wheelchair and they just sit at home all day every day."
